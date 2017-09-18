Edition:
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd (HUHT.NS)

HUHT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

238.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.55 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs233.95
Open
Rs237.00
Day's High
Rs240.45
Day's Low
Rs236.85
Volume
16,696
Avg. Vol
34,332
52-wk High
Rs294.00
52-wk Low
Rs200.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huhtamaki PPL approves appointment of Arup Basu as additional director to hold position of MD from Nov 1
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 08:32am EDT 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Huhtamaki Ppl Ltd ::Says approved appointment of Arup Basu as additional director to hold position of MD w.e.f. Nov 1.Says approved extension of term of office of A. Venkatrangan as MD to October 31.  Full Article

India's Huhtamaki PPL HY profit falls
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 02:53am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Huhtamaki PPL Ltd :HY profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit of 532.9 million rupees year ago.HY total income 11.30 billion rupees versus 11.98 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Huhtamaki PPL June-qtr profit falls
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 02:48am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Huhtamaki PPL Ltd :June quarter profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit of 532.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 11.30 billion rupees versus 11.98 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Huhtamaki PPL June qtr profit falls
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 07:51am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Huhtamaki PPL Ltd :June quarter net profit 72.3 million rupees versus profit 188.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue from operations 5.59 billion rupees versus 6.20 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Huhtamaki PPL March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 12 May 2017 07:15am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - India's Huhtamaki Ppl Ltd ::March quarter profit 163.2 million rupees versus profit 344.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 5.68 billion rupees versus 5.72 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd's board recommends dividend
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 09:38pm EST 

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd:Says that the board recommended of payment of dividend 2.80 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 2 Indian rupees each (@ 140%), for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2015.  Full Article

