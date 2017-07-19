Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Havells India June-qtr profit down about 17 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Havells India Ltd ::June quarter net profit 1.21 billion rupees versus profit of 1.46 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 1.60 billion rupees.June quarter total income 20.17 billion rupees versus 16.04 billion rupees last year.

Havells India March-qtr profit falls about 74 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - Havells India Ltd :March quarter net profit 947 million rupees.Says decided to recommend a dividend INR 3.50 per equity share.March quarter total income 18.73 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 3.66 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.98 billion rupees.Says approved termination of Jiangsu Havells Sylvania Lighting Co.Says unit HHL proposed to enter into an agreement with FEILO to transfer remainder 20 pct stake in FML for a consideration of EUR 34.5 million.Says liquidation of JV agreement is expected to realize 2.3 million euros for 50 percent stake held by co.Says company would receive net proceeds of EUR 27.1 million from the agreement with FEILO.Says HHL through its unit would transfer 100 percent stake in Havells Sylvania Thailand to FEILO for 1.6 million euros.

Lloyd Electric & Engineering gets members' nod to sell consumer durables business to Havells India

Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd :Gets members' nod for sale of consumer durables business to Havells India on going concern basis.

Havells India to foray into personal grooming segment

Havells India Ltd : Says foray into personal grooming segment .Says aims to capture 25% market share in next 3 years.

Havells India to acquire up to 70 pct stake in Promptec

Havells India Ltd : Signs pact with Promptec; to acquire up to 70% stake in Promptec. .

Havells India says it is launching solar solutions

Havells India Ltd : Co is launching solar solutions including solar power generating systems, home lighting kits, solar pumps, solar street lights etc . Products will be assembled/ manufactured in neemrana and will be rolled out pan India in phases starting from June 2016 .

Havells India March-quarter net profit rises

Havells India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 3.66 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 14.63 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.86 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of inr 3 per share . Says March-quarter exceptional gain 2.02 billion rupees .

Havells India forays into automation and smart solution business segment

Havells India Ltd : Havells forays into automation and smart solution business segment . Expects revenue of 1 billion rupees from automation and control business by 2020 .

Havells India Ltd declares special dividend

Havells India Ltd:Says that the board has declared special dividend at the rate of 300 pct. on face value of equity shares of the company i.e. 3 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupees each.Says dividend shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before March 03, 2016.

Havells India Ltd announces receipt of order

Havells India Ltd:Says that it has obtained an order for LED Street Lights from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, joint venture company of PSUs of Ministry of Power, Government of India.