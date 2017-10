Capital Stage AG (HWAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capital Stage acquires 20MW solar and wind energy plants

Oct 17 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::ACQUIRES SOLAR AND WIND ENERGY PLANTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF ALMOST 20 MW FOR INSTITUTIONAL FUND INVESTORS.‍TOTAL OUTPUT OF ASSETS MANAGED FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS HAS INCREASED TO OVER 300 MW​.

Capital Stage successfully places perpetual subordinated bonds of EUR 97.3 mln

Sept 6 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: CAPITAL STAGE AG SUCCESSFULLY PLACES PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED BONDS OF EUR 97.3 MILLION WITH TIME LIMITED CONVERSION RIGHTS INTO ORDINARY BEARER SHARES OF THE COMPANY.‍PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FINANCE FURTHER GROWTH OF CAPITAL STAGE​.‍INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE IS SET AT EUR 7.5943​.‍PREMIUM OF 25.0% TO VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF ORDINARY SHARES ON XETRA BETWEEN LAUNCH AND PRICING​.‍FROM CLOSING DATE AND UNTIL FIRST CALL DATE, BONDS BEAR INTEREST AT A FIXED RATE OF 5.25% PER ANNUM​.

Capital Stage announces launch of offering of approx EUR 100 mln bonds

Sept 6 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: CAPITAL STAGE AG ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF AN OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 100 MILLION PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED BONDS WITH TIME LIMITED CONVERSION RIGHTS INTO ORDINARY BEARER SHARES OF THE COMPANY.‍ISSUER OF BONDS IS CAPITAL STAGE FINANCE B.V., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CAPITAL STAGE​.INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE AT A PREMIUM OF 22.5 - 27.5%.FROM CLOSING DATE AND UNTIL FIRST CALL DATE, BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO CARRY A COUPON IN RANGE OF 5.000 - 5.500 % PER ANNUM.AFTER FIRST CALL DATE, BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO BEAR INTEREST EQUAL TO 11.0 % ABOVE 5 YEAR EUR SWAP RATE.SETTLEMENT FOR BOND OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017.

Capital Stage raises FY outlook

Aug 24 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: CAPITAL STAGE AG INCREASES ITS FORECASTS FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR FOLLOWING STRONG GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017.H1 REVENUE COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR UP BY MORE THAN 75 PER CENT TO EUR 113.8 MILLION.‍HAS ADJUSTED ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN DECEMBER 2016​.NOW EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE OF GREATER THAN EUR 215 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY EUR 200 MILLION).FY OUTLOOK: EBITDA SHOULD THEREFORE INCREASE TO MORE THAN EUR 160 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY EUR 150 MILLION)​.OPERATING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) SHOULD COME IN AT OVER EUR 97 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY EUR 90 MILLION) IN 2017.H1 EBITDA WENT UP FROM EUR 50.8 MILLION TO EUR 88.0 MILLION.OUTLOOK 2017: CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO CLIMB TO OVER EUR 150 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY EUR 140 MILLION).H1 EBIT IMPROVED COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR BY NO LESS THAN 75 PER CENT AND REACHED A LEVEL OF EUR 55.9 MILLION.

Capital Stage acquires additional wind turbine generators in Denmark

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::DGAP-NEWS: CAPITAL STAGE AG ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL WIND TURBINE GENERATORS IN DENMARK WITH A TOTAL GENERATION CAPACITY OF NEARLY 10 MW.TOTAL INVESTMENT VOLUME FOR WIND PARKS, INCLUDING PROJECT-RELATED DEBT FINANCING, WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.0 MILLION.ASSUMES THAT WIND PARK WILL GENERATE REVENUE CONTRIBUTIONS OF SOME EUR 1.4 MILLION PER YEAR.

Capital Stage buys additional wind installations in Germany

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::DGAP-NEWS: CAPITAL STAGE AG: CAPITAL STAGE AG ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL WIND INSTALLATIONS IN GERMANY WITH A TOTAL GENERATION CAPACITY OF NEARLY 17 MW.TOTAL INVESTMENT VOLUME FOR WIND PARKS, INCLUDING LOANS IN RELATION TO PROJECTS, WILL BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 39.6 MILLION.

Capital Stage says scrip dividend well accepted

June 26 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::SCRIP DIVIDEND ONCE AGAIN WELL ACCEPTED.ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTED TO OVER 50 PER CENT.WE PLAN TO OFFER OUR SHAREHOLDERS A GRADUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 50 PER CENT TO EUR 0.30 PER DIVIDEND-ENTITLED SHARE OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS.

Capital Stage acquires another solar park in UK

June 1 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::CAPITAL STAGE AG ACQUIRES ANOTHER SOLAR PARK IN THE UK.INCLUDING DEBT PORTION, TOTAL INVESTMENT VOLUME AMOUNTS TO ABOUT EUR 5.4 MILLION (GBP 4.7 MILLION).

Capital Stage Q1 sales up 88 pct at 42 million euros

May 23 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::SUCCESSFUL START TO FISCAL YEAR 2017 - STRONG GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017.SALES REVENUES WERE UP BY 88 PER CENT IN Q1 OF 2017 (YOY) TO ALMOST EUR 42 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR 22 MILLION).Q1 EBITDA DOUBLED TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 31.0 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR 15.6 MILLION).Q1 EBIT SHOWED STRONGEST INCREASE TO APPROX. EUR 15.0 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR 6.1 MILLION).FOR FULL YEAR 2017, MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS SALES REVENUES TO CLIMB TO OVER EUR 200 MILLION AND OPERATING EBITDA TO COME IN AT OVER EUR 150 MILLION.OUTLOOK 2017: OPERATING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE TO OVER EUR 90 MILLION. OPERATING CASH FLOW SHOULD CLIMB TO OVER EUR 140 MILLION.

Capital Stage acquires first wind park in Denmark

May 18 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG :ACQUIRES FIRST WIND PARK IN DENMARK.TOTAL INVESTMENT INCLUDING PROJECT-RELATED DEBT FINANCING WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 19 MILLION.