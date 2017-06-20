Edition:
United States

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HWD.TO)

HWD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.60 (+2.88%)
Prev Close
$20.80
Open
$20.89
Day's High
$21.46
Day's Low
$20.89
Volume
64,139
Avg. Vol
37,913
52-wk High
$21.46
52-wk Low
$16.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hardwoods announces update on U.S.trade investigation against Chinese import plywood
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 06:29pm EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc ::Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood.Estimates that approximately 11% of its total sales is product imported from China that would be subject to trade case.Company has no retroactive AD duty exposure.  Full Article

Hardwoods Distribution Q1 earnings per share $0.37
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 07:13pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc :Hardwoods announces record first quarter 2017 results.Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.37.Hardwoods views trump administration tax proposals as generally good for us-based businesses.Anticipates continued modest organic growth in 2017, supported by solid market fundamentals.Hardwoods distribution-while about 11% of sales currently affected by antidumping trade case, dont expect to have significant,long-term impact on business.  Full Article

Hardwoods announces acquisition of Eagle Plywood and Lumber
Monday, 13 Mar 2017 08:33pm EDT 

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces acquisition of eagle plywood and lumber . Transaction purchase price was financed by a draw on company's existing us credit facility . Hardwoods distribution- subsidiary rugby holdings purchased substantially all of assets and assumed certain liabilities of eagle plywood and lumber . Hardwoods distribution- assets & sales associated with eagle acquisition will be consolidated into co's existing rugby distribution facility in dallas .Deal for a total value of us$0.4 million plus up to an additional us$0.2 million subject to future sales performance.  Full Article

Hardwoods qtrly earnings per share $0.32
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 10:45pm EDT 

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 sales rose 9.5 percent to C$157 million . Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.0625per share .Qtrly earnings per share $0.32.  Full Article

Hardwoods renews Canadian credit facility, extends for 5 years
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 05:16pm EDT 

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces renewal of Canadian credit facility . Renewal of facility includes extending term of revolving credit facility for 5 years . Renewal of Canadian revolving credit facility available to unit .Facility renewal includes committed credit line of up to $20 million.  Full Article

Hardwoods Distribution confirms 14 pct dividend increase
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 07:00am EDT 

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Amended its dividend policy to increase its annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share .Hardwoods completes acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and confirms 14 pct dividend increase.  Full Article

Hardwoods Distribution says closing conditions satisfied for Rugby Architectural Building Products deal
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 08:02am EDT 

Hardwoods Distribution Inc - :Co announces closing conditions satisfied for acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and exchange of subscription receipts.  Full Article

Hardwoods says $107 mln acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 03:15pm EDT 

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Deal expected to be immediately accretive to both cash flow per share and earnings per share . Board approved amendment to dividend policy to increase annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share . Following closing of transaction, all of rugby's 560 employees are expected to remain in place . In connection with transaction, has entered into agreement with syndicate of investment dealers led by cormark securities . About 60 percent of purchase price will be funded through increase in borrowing . Hardwoods may pay future earn-out consideration of up to us$13 million in form of shares or cash at option of hardwoods . Underwriters agreed to purchase for resale to public on a bought deal basis 3.5 million subscription receipts at c$14.50/ subscription receipt .Hardwoods announces us$107 million acquisition of rugby architectural building products, c$50 million bought deal financing and a 14% dividend increase.  Full Article

Hardwoods Q1 revenue $157.4 million
Thursday, 12 May 2016 08:02pm EDT 

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Q1 revenue increased 16.5% year-over-year to $157.4 million . "outlook for canadian market remains neutral, with 2016 housing starts expected to remain consistent with 2015 levels" .Hardwoods announces first quarter 2016 results.  Full Article

Hardwoods Q1 revenue $157.4 million
Thursday, 12 May 2016 06:27pm EDT 

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Q1 revenue increased 16.5% year-over-year to $157.4 million . "outlook for canadian market remains neutral, with 2016 housing starts expected to remain consistent with 2015 levels" .Hardwoods announces first quarter 2016 results.  Full Article

Hardwoods Distribution Inc News

BRIEF-Hardwoods reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45

* Hardwoods announces strong second quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.0725 per share

» More HWD.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials