Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HWD.TO)

June 20 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc ::Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood.Estimates that approximately 11% of its total sales is product imported from China that would be subject to trade case.Company has no retroactive AD duty exposure.
May 10 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc :Hardwoods announces record first quarter 2017 results.Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.37.Hardwoods views trump administration tax proposals as generally good for us-based businesses.Anticipates continued modest organic growth in 2017, supported by solid market fundamentals.Hardwoods distribution-while about 11% of sales currently affected by antidumping trade case, dont expect to have significant,long-term impact on business.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces acquisition of eagle plywood and lumber . Transaction purchase price was financed by a draw on company's existing us credit facility . Hardwoods distribution- subsidiary rugby holdings purchased substantially all of assets and assumed certain liabilities of eagle plywood and lumber . Hardwoods distribution- assets & sales associated with eagle acquisition will be consolidated into co's existing rugby distribution facility in dallas .Deal for a total value of us$0.4 million plus up to an additional us$0.2 million subject to future sales performance.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 sales rose 9.5 percent to C$157 million . Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.0625per share .Qtrly earnings per share $0.32.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces renewal of Canadian credit facility . Renewal of facility includes extending term of revolving credit facility for 5 years . Renewal of Canadian revolving credit facility available to unit .Facility renewal includes committed credit line of up to $20 million.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Amended its dividend policy to increase its annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share .Hardwoods completes acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and confirms 14 pct dividend increase.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc - :Co announces closing conditions satisfied for acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and exchange of subscription receipts.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Deal expected to be immediately accretive to both cash flow per share and earnings per share . Board approved amendment to dividend policy to increase annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share . Following closing of transaction, all of rugby's 560 employees are expected to remain in place . In connection with transaction, has entered into agreement with syndicate of investment dealers led by cormark securities . About 60 percent of purchase price will be funded through increase in borrowing . Hardwoods may pay future earn-out consideration of up to us$13 million in form of shares or cash at option of hardwoods . Underwriters agreed to purchase for resale to public on a bought deal basis 3.5 million subscription receipts at c$14.50/ subscription receipt .Hardwoods announces us$107 million acquisition of rugby architectural building products, c$50 million bought deal financing and a 14% dividend increase.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Q1 revenue increased 16.5% year-over-year to $157.4 million . "outlook for canadian market remains neutral, with 2016 housing starts expected to remain consistent with 2015 levels" .Hardwoods announces first quarter 2016 results.
