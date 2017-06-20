Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HWD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hardwoods announces update on U.S.trade investigation against Chinese import plywood

June 20 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc ::Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood.Estimates that approximately 11% of its total sales is product imported from China that would be subject to trade case.Company has no retroactive AD duty exposure.

Hardwoods Distribution Q1 earnings per share $0.37

May 10 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc :Hardwoods announces record first quarter 2017 results.Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.37.Hardwoods views trump administration tax proposals as generally good for us-based businesses.Anticipates continued modest organic growth in 2017, supported by solid market fundamentals.Hardwoods distribution-while about 11% of sales currently affected by antidumping trade case, dont expect to have significant,long-term impact on business.

Hardwoods announces acquisition of Eagle Plywood and Lumber

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces acquisition of eagle plywood and lumber . Transaction purchase price was financed by a draw on company's existing us credit facility . Hardwoods distribution- subsidiary rugby holdings purchased substantially all of assets and assumed certain liabilities of eagle plywood and lumber . Hardwoods distribution- assets & sales associated with eagle acquisition will be consolidated into co's existing rugby distribution facility in dallas .Deal for a total value of us$0.4 million plus up to an additional us$0.2 million subject to future sales performance.

Hardwoods qtrly earnings per share $0.32

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 sales rose 9.5 percent to C$157 million . Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.0625per share .Qtrly earnings per share $0.32.

Hardwoods renews Canadian credit facility, extends for 5 years

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces renewal of Canadian credit facility . Renewal of facility includes extending term of revolving credit facility for 5 years . Renewal of Canadian revolving credit facility available to unit .Facility renewal includes committed credit line of up to $20 million.

Hardwoods Distribution confirms 14 pct dividend increase

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Amended its dividend policy to increase its annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share .Hardwoods completes acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and confirms 14 pct dividend increase.

Hardwoods Distribution says closing conditions satisfied for Rugby Architectural Building Products deal

Hardwoods Distribution Inc - :Co announces closing conditions satisfied for acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and exchange of subscription receipts.

Hardwoods says $107 mln acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Deal expected to be immediately accretive to both cash flow per share and earnings per share . Board approved amendment to dividend policy to increase annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share . Following closing of transaction, all of rugby's 560 employees are expected to remain in place . In connection with transaction, has entered into agreement with syndicate of investment dealers led by cormark securities . About 60 percent of purchase price will be funded through increase in borrowing . Hardwoods may pay future earn-out consideration of up to us$13 million in form of shares or cash at option of hardwoods . Underwriters agreed to purchase for resale to public on a bought deal basis 3.5 million subscription receipts at c$14.50/ subscription receipt .Hardwoods announces us$107 million acquisition of rugby architectural building products, c$50 million bought deal financing and a 14% dividend increase.

Hardwoods Q1 revenue $157.4 million

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Q1 revenue increased 16.5% year-over-year to $157.4 million . "outlook for canadian market remains neutral, with 2016 housing starts expected to remain consistent with 2015 levels" .Hardwoods announces first quarter 2016 results.

