Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)

Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises

July 20 (Reuters) - Howden Joinery Group Plc :H1 pretax profit 65.6 million stg versus 74.8 million stg year ago.Interim dividend 3.6 penceper share.Half-Year report.As expected during h1 2017, we saw currency movements and additional operating costs impacting our year-on-year profitability.Howden joinery uk depot revenue £539.5m (2016: £518.9m), an increase of 4.0% and 2.4% on a same depot basis.H1 group revenue was 553.0m million stg versus 528.9 million stg in h1 2016.H1 gross profit margin 64.1 percent versus 64.5 percent in h1 2016.Interim dividend of 3.6p pence per share versus 3.3 pence per share in h1 2016.11 new uk depots in 2017 bringing total to 653.H1 capital expenditure of £22.0m (2016: £28.0m) as part of three-year investment programme started in 2015.Howden joinery uk depot revenue increased by 6.5% in first four week period of second half of year (to 8 july 2017);.Overall expectations for full year are unchanged.H1 profit before tax 65.6 million stg versus 74.8 million stg in h1 2016.Continue to anticipate additional foreign exchange costs in 2017 of approximately £20m compared to 2016..Believe that current market conditions are stable although we remain watchful given economic uncertainties..

Howden Joinery says on track to open 30 new depots in UK this yr

April 27 (Reuters) - Howden Joinery Group Plc ::Trading update for first four periods of 2017 (16 weeks to 15 april 2017).UK revenue increased by 3.9% overall and by 2.4% on a same depot basis compared to equivalent period last year.Performance so far this year is in line with our previous expectations.Believe current market conditions are stable, albeit remain watchful.On track with plans to open 30 new depots in UK during 2017.

Howden Joinery FY pretax profit 237 mln stg

Howden Joinery Group Plc : FY pretax profit 237 million stg versus 219.6 million stg year ago . FY revenue 1.307 billion stg versus 1.22 billion stg year ago . Final dividend 7.4 pence per share . Total dividend 10.7 pence per share . Says up to £80m expected to be returned to shareholders, through a share repurchase programme . Says looking at 2017, softer trading conditions seen in UK in second half of 2016 have continued into early part of this year . Says planning to open around 30 new depots in UK .Says outlook for business for 2017 remains unchanged.

Howden Joinery says H1 pretax profit group 74.8 mln stg

Howden Joinery Group Plc : H1 profit before tax increased to £74.8m (2015: £59.2m), group revenue was £528.9m (2015: £482.6m) . Referendum result has created uncertainty about outlook for remainder of year, but no evidence of any impact on demand so far . Interim dividend 3.3 penceper share . H1 revenue 528.9 million stg versus 482.6 million stg year ago . H1 pretax profit 74.8 million stg versus 59.2 million stg year ago . Performance in first half of year was in line with our expectations for 2016 .Interim dividend of 3.3p per share (2015: 2.8p).

Howden Joinery Group Plc recommends final dividend

Howden Joinery Group Plc:Says the board has decided to recommend to shareholders final dividend of 7.1p, giving a total dividend for the year of 9.9p (2014: 8.4p).Says dividend is payable to ordinary shareholders who are on register of shareholders at May 20, 2016 and payable on June 17, 2016.