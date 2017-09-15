High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

High Arctic announces normal course issuer bid

Sept 15 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc :High Arctic announces normal course issuer bid.High Arctic Energy Services - co is authorized to purchase up to 2.9 million common shares, representing approximately 10 percent of public float of High Arctic.High Arctic Energy Services Inc - corporation is authorized to make purchases during period from September 19, 2017 to September 18, 2018.

High Arctic reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.09

Aug 10 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc :High Arctic reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 revenue c$51.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$45.5 million.Q2 earnings per share c$0.09.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly FFO per share $0.17.

High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director

July 20 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc :High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director.High Arctic Energy Services Inc - in conjunction with his resignation Mr. Alford has also stepped down from High Arctic's board of directors.High Arctic Energy Services Inc - Michael Binnion, chairman of board, will temporarily assume his duties.High Arctic Energy Services - special committee of board is leading search for a permanent president and CEO.High Arctic Energy Services Inc - has appointed Jim Hodgson to board and audit committee.High Arctic Energy Services Inc - Thomas Alford has tendered his resignation, effective today, as High Arctic’s interim president and CEO.

High Arctic reports Q1 revenue c$64.8 million

May 10 (Reuters) - High Arctic Energy Services Inc :High Arctic reports 2017 first quarter results.Q1 revenue c$64.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$63.1 million.Q1 earnings per share C$0.17.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue view c$63.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

High Arctic posts Q4 earnings per share C$0.14

High Arctic Energy Services Inc : High Arctic reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results . Q4 revenue C$62.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$63.8 million . Q4 earnings per share C$0.14 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly FFO per share $0.30.

High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea operations

High Arctic Energy Services Inc : High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea operations . High Arctic Energy Services Inc - rig 104 and rig 115 continue with their drilling assignments . High Arctic Energy Services Inc- rig 116 remains on standby under contract in port moresby . High Arctic Energy Services - rig 103 is finalizing demobilization activities following completion of its drilling campaign in Western province . "customer has formally provided notice it intends to extend contracts up to July 31, 2017" .High Arctic Energy - discussions continue to progress with corporation's customer regarding a new long-term contract arrangement for rigs 103 and 104.

High Arctic Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16

High Arctic Energy Services Inc : High Arctic Energy- Exxonmobil's recent bid to purchase Interoil "continues to support long-term development" of Papua New Guinea's natural gas resources . High Arctic reports 2016 third quarter results . Q3 revenue C$47.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$48.1 million . Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.16 .Q3 earnings per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

High Arctic Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16

High Arctic Energy Services Inc : High Arctic Energy- Exxonmobil's recent bid to purchase Interoil "continues to support long-term development" of Papua New Guinea's natural gas resources . High Arctic reports 2016 third quarter results . Q3 revenue C$47.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$48.1 million . Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.16 .Q3 earnings per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

High arctic energy services announces acquisition of Tervita Corp's production services division

High Arctic Energy Services Inc : High Arctic Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of Tervita Corporation's production services division and executive retirement . Deal for an aggregate purchase price of $42.8 million, payable in cash . Tim Braun has informed Co of his intent to retire . Decision was made to proceed immediately to appoint Thomas Alford as interim president and CEO . Alford will remain on high Arctic's board .Deal to be completed with existing cash, debt facility resources, with no current equity dilution to Co's shareholders.

High Arctic Energy Services qtrly revenue of $43.5 million

High Arctic Energy Services Inc : Qtrly FFO per share $0.25 .Qtrly revenue of $43.5 million versus 48.7 million.