Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA)

Ontex completes acquisition of personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas

Ontex : Completes acquisition of personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas . The agreement for acquisition was previously announced on December 23, 2016 and required conditions have now been fulfilled . Enterprise value agreed for the HM personal hygiene business was R$1 billion ($318.64 million; 305 million euros), which has been paid from available cash, and from available and new debt facilities, after customary adjustments for net debt .HM personal hygiene will be consolidated into the results of Ontex with effect from March 1, 2017.

Ontex agrees to buy personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas

Ontex Group Nv : Ontex announces agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas . To acquire personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas S.A. for an enterprise value of R$1 billion (euro 286 million) . Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in double digit EPS accretion in first year of ownership . Ontex Group NV - Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in return on capital employed exceeding Ontex's cost of capital in first year of ownership . After cost synergies anticipate modest growth in adjusted EBITDA margins for enlarged Ontex Group in 2017 .Completion of transaction currently expected to take place in Q1 of 2017.

Hypermarcas SA to propose dividend payment

Hypermarcas SA:Says it will propose to the general meeting a dividend payment amounting to 24.9 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.039 reais per share.Record date on April 14.Ex-dividend date on April 15.Dividend to be paid in 60 after its approval.

Hypermarcas SA - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA challenges Coty's Brazil purchase before antitrust watchdog - Reuters

Hypermarcas SA:Henkel & Co KGAa AG filed on Tuesday a request with Brazilian antitrust regulators to review a decision to approve Coty Inc's purchase last month of Hypermarcas SA's beauty care unit - RTRS.Henkel is challenging a Dec. 7 decision by antitrust watchdog Cade to approve Coty's acquisition with no conditions of dozens of brands and several factories that Hypermarcas owned - RTRS.In a document, Brazilian law firm Levy Salomão, which represents Henkel in the matter, said Cade failed to consider the combined impact of the Hypermarcas deal with Coty's recent acquisition of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty care products - RTRS.Both transactions would allegedly give Coty as much as a 35% market share in Brazil's hair coloring market, the document said - RTRS.Coty agreed in July to pay P&G $12.5 bln for 43 brands, and also offered in Nov about $1 billion to buy Hypermarcas's beauty care unit. "The combined effect of these transactions will substantially change the Brazilian cosmetics and personal care industries", the document said - RTRS.The petition will be analyzed by Cade councilor João Paulo Resende. Should he find Henkel's petition valid, the request will be analyzed and discussed by Cade's board of councilors - RTRS.Henkel challenged Cade's initial approval since the former was found to be an interested third party in the transaction. Henkel competed for the Hypermarcas and P&G deals, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter - RTRS.

Hypermarcas SA enters into agreement with Coty Inc to sell cosmetics business

Hypermarcas SA:Announces that has reached agreement with Coty Inc to sell cosmetics business for 3.8 billion Brazilian reais, to be paid until Q3 2016.Says cosmetics business has generated net income of 977.5 million reais in 2014, corresponding to about 20 percent of the company’s total net income for the period.