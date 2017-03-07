Edition:
Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA)

HYPE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

34.10BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.25 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
R$ 34.35
Open
R$ 34.42
Day's High
R$ 34.72
Day's Low
R$ 34.10
Volume
1,211,300
Avg. Vol
2,131,762
52-wk High
R$ 35.21
52-wk Low
R$ 23.71

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ontex completes acquisition of personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 01:18am EST 

Ontex : Completes acquisition of personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas . The agreement for acquisition was previously announced on December 23, 2016 and required conditions have now been fulfilled . Enterprise value agreed for the HM personal hygiene business was R$1 billion ($318.64 million; 305 million euros), which has been paid from available cash, and from available and new debt facilities, after customary adjustments for net debt .HM personal hygiene will be consolidated into the results of Ontex with effect from March 1, 2017.  Full Article

Ontex agrees to buy personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 07:51pm EST 

Ontex Group Nv : Ontex announces agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas . To acquire personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas S.A. for an enterprise value of R$1 billion (euro 286 million) . Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in double digit EPS accretion in first year of ownership . Ontex Group NV - Contribution from HM personal hygiene expected to result in return on capital employed exceeding Ontex's cost of capital in first year of ownership . After cost synergies anticipate modest growth in adjusted EBITDA margins for enlarged Ontex Group in 2017 .Completion of transaction currently expected to take place in Q1 of 2017.  Full Article

Hypermarcas SA to propose dividend payment
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 04:35pm EDT 

Hypermarcas SA:Says it will propose to the general meeting a dividend payment amounting to 24.9 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.039 reais per share.Record date on April 14.Ex-dividend date on April 15.Dividend to be paid in 60 after its approval.  Full Article

Hypermarcas SA - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA challenges Coty's Brazil purchase before antitrust watchdog - Reuters
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 12:36pm EST 

Hypermarcas SA:Henkel & Co KGAa AG filed on Tuesday a request with Brazilian antitrust regulators to review a decision to approve Coty Inc's purchase last month of Hypermarcas SA's beauty care unit - RTRS.Henkel is challenging a Dec. 7 decision by antitrust watchdog Cade to approve Coty's acquisition with no conditions of dozens of brands and several factories that Hypermarcas owned - RTRS.In a document, Brazilian law firm Levy Salomão, which represents Henkel in the matter, said Cade failed to consider the combined impact of the Hypermarcas deal with Coty's recent acquisition of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty care products - RTRS.Both transactions would allegedly give Coty as much as a 35% market share in Brazil's hair coloring market, the document said - RTRS.Coty agreed in July to pay P&G $12.5 bln for 43 brands, and also offered in Nov about $1 billion to buy Hypermarcas's beauty care unit. "The combined effect of these transactions will substantially change the Brazilian cosmetics and personal care industries", the document said - RTRS.The petition will be analyzed by Cade councilor João Paulo Resende. Should he find Henkel's petition valid, the request will be analyzed and discussed by Cade's board of councilors - RTRS.Henkel challenged Cade's initial approval since the former was found to be an interested third party in the transaction. Henkel competed for the Hypermarcas and P&G deals, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter - RTRS.  Full Article

Hypermarcas SA enters into agreement with Coty Inc to sell cosmetics business
Tuesday, 3 Nov 2015 05:56am EST 

Hypermarcas SA:Announces that has reached agreement with Coty Inc to sell cosmetics business for 3.8 billion Brazilian reais, to be paid until Q3 2016.Says cosmetics business has generated net income of 977.5 million reais in 2014, corresponding to about 20 percent of the company’s total net income for the period.  Full Article

