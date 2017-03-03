Hyprop Investments Ltd (HYPJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hyprop Investments posts six-month HEPS of 395.9 cents

Hyprop Investments Ltd : Condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 . HY revenue 1.621 billion rand versus 1.479 billion rand year ago . HY headline earnings per share 395.9 cents versus 392.2 cents year ago . HY diluted headline earnings per share 391.2 cents versus 392.2 cents year ago .Declared a dividend of 347.3 cents per share for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 ( period), an increase of 16.6 pct.

Hyprop Investments Ltd sees interim distribution per share up 15-17 pct

Hyprop Investments Limited : Hyprop investments - interim distribution per share for six months ended 31 dec will be 342.8 cents -348.4 centsper share , between 15 pct and 17 pct higher .Hyprop investments - distribution growth was enhanced in period primarily by inclusion of distributable earnings from investments in south-eastern europe.

Hyprop Investment says FY diluted HEPS at 567.3 cents versus 543.7 cents year ago

Hyprop Investments Ltd : Summarised consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Final dividend up 14,9 pct . Fy revenue 3.078 billion rand versus 2.703 billion rand a year earlier . Agreements have been reached for disposal of somerset value mart and glenfield office park for r185 million and r180 million respectively . Fy diluted headline earnings per share 567,3 cents versus 543,7 cents year ago .Net asset value (nav) per share at 30 june 2016 increased by 6,1% to r94,50 (30 june 2015: r89,04).

Hyprop Investments says raised 700 mln rand via book build

Hyprop Investments Ltd :Amount of capital raised was increased to 700 million rand at a price of 135.00 rand per share, representing a 4.2 pct premium to 30 day VWAP.