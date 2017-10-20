Hypoport AG (HYQGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hypoport sees Q3 ‍EBIT at more than EUR 5 mln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: HYPOPORT AG: DUE TO WEAK DEVELOPMENTS IN THE INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS BUSINESS UNIT, HYPOPORT AG EXPECTS EBIT FOR THE GROUP TO BE LOWER IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 THAN IN THE SAME QUARTER IN 2016.‍REVENUE IS PREDICTED TO BE MORE THAN EUR48 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2017 (Q3 2016: EUR39.8 MILLION)​.SEES Q3 ‍EBIT TO BE MORE THAN EUR5 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR5.9 MILLION)​.

Hypoport ‍9 m-th transaction volume of EUROPACE B2B up 9.6 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG ::‍9 M-TH OVERALL TRANSACTION VOLUME OF EUROPACE B2B FINANCIAL MARKETPLACE ROSE BY 9.6 PER CENT TO EUR36.4 BILLION​.

Hypoport H1 ‍EBIT up 20 pct at 13 million euros​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG :‍H1 REVENUE RISES BY 29 PER CENT TO EUR95 MILLION​.H1 ‍EBIT INCREASES BY 20 PER CENT TO EUR13 MILLION​.‍H1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) ADVANCED BY 20 PER CENT TO EUR13.4 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR11.1 MILLION)​.‍REITERATING OUR FORECAST FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE THAT HYPOPORT GROUP WILL ACHIEVE PERCENTAGE INCREASES FOR BOTH REVENUE AND EARNINGS OF JUST INTO DOUBLE FIGURES​.

Hypoport sees H1 EBIT at above 13 million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG :DGAP-ADHOC: HYPOPORT AG EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT YEAR-ON-YEAR RISE IN HALF YEARS REVENUE AND EARNINGS.FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017, HYPOPORT GROUP EXPECTS REVENUE OF ABOVE EUR95 MILLION (HY 2016: EUR73.7 MILLION).FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017, HYPOPORT GROUP EXPECTS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) OF ABOVE EUR13 MILLION (HY 2016: EUR11.1 MILLION).

Hypoport Q1 EBIT up 29 percent to 7.0 million euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG ::Overall revenue increased by 34 percent to 47.7 million euros ($51.95 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros).Q1 EBIT rose by 29 percent to 7.0 million euros (Q1 2016: 5.4 million euros).Continue to expect revenue and earnings growth for 2017 as a whole to be just into double figures.

Hypoport expects significant year-on-year rise in Q1 revenue and earnings

April 25 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :Expects significant year-on-year rise in Q1 revenue and earnings.Expects Q1 revenue of around 47 million euros ($51.28 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 7 million euros (Q1 2016: 5.4 million euros).

Hypoport FY EBIT up 21 pct at EUR 23.2 mln

Hypoport AG : FY consolidated revenue rose by 13 pct to 156.6 million euros ($167.55 million) (2015: 139.0 million euros) . FY EBIT rose at an even faster rate, climbing by 21 per cent to 23.2 million euros (2015: 19.3 million euros) .Expects group's revenue and earnings growth to be just into double figures in 2017.

Hypoport sees FY 2016 double-digit growth in revenue and earnings

Hypoport AG : Said on Thursday group's preliminary results for 2016 confirm double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, marking a significant increase on the prior-year figures . For 2016, Hypoport expects consolidated revenue of presumably 155 million euros ($163.14 million) (2015: 139 million euros) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of presumably 23 million euros (2015: 19 million euros) . This equates to an EBIT increase of presumably 21 percent, another exceptionally sharp rise; unusually strong fourth quarter played a major role in this significant growth .Overall, the Group easily met its forecast for 2016 of revenue and earnings growth of just into double figures.

Hypoport: EUROPACE generates transaction volume of 44.7 billion euros in 2016

Hypoport Ag :EUROPACE generated a transaction volume of 44.7 billion euros ($47.75 billion) across all product segments in 2016.

Hypoport AG acquires Maklersoftware.com GmbH and Innosystems GmbH

Hypoport AG :Acquired all of shares in two software companies, Maklersoftware.com GmbH and Innosystems GmbH.