Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc (IAG.TO)
58.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.77 (+1.34%)
$57.25
$57.28
$58.11
$57.28
88,431
168,749
$59.41
$48.74
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
iA Financial acquires Dealers Assurance Co, Southwest Reinsure
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc
Industrial Alliance Q2 core earnings per share C$1.19
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc
Industrial Alliance Q1 earnings per share c$1.03
May 11 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc
Industrial Alliance Q2 earnings per share C$1.35
Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc
Industrial Alliance declares dividend
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc:Approved a dividend of 30 cents per share on the Company's outstanding common shares.Dividend is payable on March 15, to shareholders of record at February 26. Full Article
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc's Industrial Alliance Securities acquires Burgeonvest Bick Corporation
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc's:Says signing of an agreement to acquire Burgeonvest Bick Corporation.BBSL will be merged with IAS following completion of the transaction in Spring or early Summer of 2016.Financial terms and conditions of this transaction are not released. Full Article
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc acquires BBA Financial Group
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc:Ia financial group acquires bba financial group - the result of a long and successful partnership.Says to acquire the operations of bba financial group.Under agreement, bba will become a division of national financial insurance agency inc.The financial terms and conditions of transaction are not released at this time. Full Article