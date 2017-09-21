Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc (IAG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

iA Financial acquires Dealers Assurance Co, Southwest Reinsure​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc ::iA financial group expands its car dealer business to the us.Says deal for ‍US$135 million​.Says deal ‍is expected to be modestly accretive to earnings in 2018, to contribute $0.05 per share in 2019​.Says acquisition will be financed from cash on hand, reduce co's solvency ratio by about 8 percentage points.Says ‍signed agreement to buy shares of privately-owned, us-based dealers assurance company,southwest reinsure​.

Industrial Alliance Q2 core earnings per share C$1.19

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc :Industrial alliance reports second quarter results.Q2 core earnings per share C$1.19.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly book value per share of $42.26.Assets under management and administration of $132.2 billion as of June 30, 2017.Market guidance for 2017 earnings per common share, target range of $4.65+ to $5.05​.

Industrial Alliance Q1 earnings per share c$1.03

May 11 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc :Industrial alliance reports first quarter results - strong business growth topped by rebound in mutual fund sales.Q1 core earnings per share c$1.07.Q1 earnings per share c$1.03.Q1 earnings per share view c$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees q1 earnings per share c$1.00 to c$1.10.Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - qtrly premiums and deposits of $2.8 billion, up 42 percent.Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - sees fy earnings per common share of $4.65 to $5.05.Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - sees fy dividend payout ratio range of 25% to 35% with target being mid-point.

Industrial Alliance Q2 earnings per share C$1.35

Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc : Q2 earnings per share C$1.35 . Q2 earnings per share view C$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 earnings per share C$4.20 to C$4.60 . FY2016 earnings per share view C$4.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Assets under management and administration of $121.9 billion in Q2-end, up 8% year over year .Says target of 15% (plus or minus 5%) of sales in individual insurance for 2016.

Industrial Alliance declares dividend

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc:Approved a dividend of 30 cents per share on the Company's outstanding common shares.Dividend is payable on March 15, to shareholders of record at February 26.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc's Industrial Alliance Securities acquires Burgeonvest Bick Corporation

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc's:Says signing of an agreement to acquire Burgeonvest Bick Corporation.BBSL will be merged with IAS following completion of the transaction in Spring or early Summer of 2016.Financial terms and conditions of this transaction are not released.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc acquires BBA Financial Group

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc:Ia financial group acquires bba financial group - the result of a long and successful partnership.Says to acquire the operations of bba financial group.Under agreement, bba will become a division of national financial insurance agency inc.The financial terms and conditions of transaction are not released at this time.