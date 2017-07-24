Edition:
Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA (IAM.CS)

IAM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

135.80MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.15 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
null136.95
Open
null136.95
Day's High
null137.00
Day's Low
null135.80
Volume
130,492
Avg. Vol
89,668
52-wk High
null162.50
52-wk Low
null129.10

Latest Key Developments

Maroc Telecom H1 adj. net profit group share up at MAD 2.92 billion
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 01:19am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - MAROC TELECOM ::H1 EBITDA MAD 8.52 BILLION VERSUS MAD 8.52 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE MAD 2.92 BILLION VERSUS MAD 2.77 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE MAD 17.09 BILLION VERSUS MAD 17.59 BILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS SLIGHT DECREASE IN REVENUE IN 2017.EXPECTS STABLE EBITDA IN 2017.EXPECTS CAPEX OF APPROXIMATELY 23% OF TURNOVER IN 2017.H1 CAPEX MAD 3.02 BILLION VERSUS MAD 3.78 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Maroc Telecom net income group share rises 8.7% to 1.4 billion Moroccan dirhams
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 12:45am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom ::Q1 2.1% increase in consolidated EBITA to MAD 2,466 million ($246.21 million) and 8.7% rise in group share of net income to MAD 1,366 million, at constant exchange rate and excluding exceptional items.Q1 1.4% growth in group's EBITDA to MAD 4,242 million.Q1 2.7% increase in group customer base, to reach more than 54 million customers.2017 outlook maintained, at constant scope and exchange rates: stable revenues; stable EBITDA; capex approximately 23% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licenses.  Full Article

Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA News

BRIEF-Maroc Telecom H1 adj. net profit group share up at MAD 2.92 billion

* H1 EBITDA MAD 8.52 BILLION VERSUS MAD 8.52 BILLION YEAR AGO

