Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA (IAM.CS)

July 24 (Reuters) - MAROC TELECOM ::H1 EBITDA MAD 8.52 BILLION VERSUS MAD 8.52 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE MAD 2.92 BILLION VERSUS MAD 2.77 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE MAD 17.09 BILLION VERSUS MAD 17.59 BILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS SLIGHT DECREASE IN REVENUE IN 2017.EXPECTS STABLE EBITDA IN 2017.EXPECTS CAPEX OF APPROXIMATELY 23% OF TURNOVER IN 2017.H1 CAPEX MAD 3.02 BILLION VERSUS MAD 3.78 BILLION YEAR AGO.

April 24 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom ::Q1 2.1% increase in consolidated EBITA to MAD 2,466 million ($246.21 million) and 8.7% rise in group share of net income to MAD 1,366 million, at constant exchange rate and excluding exceptional items.Q1 1.4% growth in group's EBITDA to MAD 4,242 million.Q1 2.7% increase in group customer base, to reach more than 54 million customers.2017 outlook maintained, at constant scope and exchange rates: stable revenues; stable EBITDA; capex approximately 23% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licenses.