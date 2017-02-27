Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPJ.J)
IAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,350.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,350.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.00 (-0.74%)
-10.00 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
1,360.00
1,360.00
Open
1,360.00
1,360.00
Day's High
1,360.00
1,360.00
Day's Low
1,330.00
1,330.00
Volume
9,759
9,759
Avg. Vol
206,229
206,229
52-wk High
1,553.15
1,553.15
52-wk Low
1,250.00
1,250.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Investec Australia Property Fund to receive A$144.3 mln from rights offer
Investec Australia Property Fund
No consensus analysis data available.