Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPJ.J)

IAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,350.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
1,360.00
Open
1,360.00
Day's High
1,360.00
Day's Low
1,330.00
Volume
9,759
Avg. Vol
206,229
52-wk High
1,553.15
52-wk Low
1,250.00

Latest Key Developments

Investec Australia Property Fund to receive A$144.3 mln from rights offer
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 03:52am EST 

Investec Australia Property Fund : Rights offer results announcement .Fund will receive a total of aud 144,319,232 as a result of rights offer.

Investec Australia Property Fund News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
