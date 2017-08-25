Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Iberdrola's Neoenergia deal to bring 480 mln euros in 2017

Aug 25 (Reuters) - IBERDROLA SA ::SEES POSITIVE ONE-OFF IMPACT FROM NEOENERGIA DEAL OF EUR 480 MILLION IN 2017.SAYS INCORPORATION OF ACTIVITY AND BUSINESSES OF ELEKTRO HOLDING IN NEOENERGIA HAS BEEN COMPLETED.

Iberdrola signs power purchase agreement for 200 MW wind power in US

July 28 (Reuters) - Iberdrola SA :SIGNS POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTIN, UNITED STATES TO SUPPLY ENERGY FOR 15 YEARS.TO OWN AND OPERATE WIND FARM OF 200 MW IN TEXAS.WIND FARM TO BE BUILT IN 2018-2019 WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $300 MILLION.

Iberdrola confirms net profit growth outlook for 2017

July 20 (Reuters) - IBERDROLA SA ::CONFIRMS MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH OUTLOOK IN NET PROFIT FOR FY 2017.SAYS EXECUTION OF 2016-2020 PLAN WELL ON TRACK.

Iberdrola H1 EBITDA falls 3.6 pct to 3.75 bln YoY

July 20 (Reuters) - IBERDROLA SA :H1 NET PROFIT 1.52 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.46 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 15.17 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.90 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 3.75 BILLION EUROS VS 3.89 BILLION EUROS YR AGO.

Britain's energy regulator says exploring options to act on high bills

June 22 (Reuters) - :UK energy regulator Ofgem said it will shortly be setting out the work it has underway and further options it can explore to combat high costs for consumers in the country's energy market..The statement comes in response to a letter from the government on Wednesday, asking the regulator what it can do safeguard customers on poor value tariffs..British Prime Minister Theresa May's government said it remained committed to helping consumers hit by the most expensive energy tariffs, when setting out policy objectives on Wednesday. nL8N1JI3GY."We share the Government's concern that the energy market needs to work better for all consumers and that energy companies need to do more to help loyal consumers get a better deal," Ofgem said..Utilities have denied overcharging, but last year the Competition and Markets Authority found they had overcharged some British households a total of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) a year on average from 2012 to 2015. nL8N19G198.Britain's "Big Six" suppliers are SSE << >>, Iberdrola's << >> Scottish Power, Centrica << >>, Innogy's npower << >>, E.ON << >> and EDF Energy << >>..

Iberdrola unit sells 55 pct of Hilton Diagonal Mar hotel in Barcelona for 80 mln euros‍​

June 21 (Reuters) - IBERDROLA SA ::IBERDROLA INMOBILIARIA SELLS 55% OF THE HILTON DIAGONAL MAR HOTEL IN BARCELONA TO AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS-REAL ASSETS FOR 80 MILLION EUROS‍​.IBERDROLA INMOBILIARIA MAINTAINS THE REMAINING 45% OF THE PROPERTY.

Iberdrola will not buy shares in future public offering of Neoenergia‍​

June 8 (Reuters) - Pedro Azagra, Development Director Of Iberdrola SA ::SAYS IBERDROLA WILL NOT BUY SHARES IN POTENTIAL NEOENERGIA IPO‍​.SAYS, IN RESPECT TO FUTURE NEOENERGIA LISTING, THAT NOW MAIN IDEA IS FOR IT TO BE A SECONDARY OFFER‍​.

Iberdrola sees positive impact on EPS in 2017 after operation in Brazil

June 8 (Reuters) - IBERDROLA SA ::POSITIVE “ONE-OFF” IMPACT ON EPS IN 2017 AND SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE EFFECT IN 2018 (ABOUT 1 PERCENT) DUE TO GOODWILL AMORTIZATION AFTER CONSOLIDATION OF BRAZILIAN ASSETS‍​.SEES POSITIVE IMPACT ON EBITDA OF OVER 900 MILLION EUROS DUE TO CONSOLIDATION OF 100 PERCENT OF NEOENERGIA.OPERATION IN BRAZIL WILL NOT IMPLY SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE.SEES 2.9 BILLION EURO INCREASE IN NET DEBT DUE TO CONSOLIDATION OF 100 PERCENT OF NEOENERGIA, NET DEBT/EBITDA RATIO TO IMPROVE BY 0.1X.SEES ABOUT 0.8 BILLION EUROS PER YEAR OF CAPEX INCREASE DUE TO CONSOLIDATION OF 100 PERCENT OF NEOENERGIA.

Iberdrola to develop wind project in Massachusetts, US

May 10 (Reuters) - IBERDROLA SA ::IBERDROLA AVANGRID RENEWABLES AND VINEYARD WIND CREATE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO JOINTLY DEVELOP OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT, OFF THE COAST OF THE STATE OF MASSACHUSETTS, US.SAYS PROJECT CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN IN 2020.SAYS AVANGRID RENEWABLES HAS ACQUIRED 50 PCT OF VINEYARD WIND, THE PROJECT PROMOTER, FROM COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS.

Iberdrola to build wind farm for Apple

May 3 (Reuters) - Iberdrola SA ::Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple << >>, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States.The 200 MW wind farm will be built between 2018 and 2020 .The planned investment in the facility amounts to $300 million.Iberdrola will be the owner and operator of the wind farm and the energy generated during the next 20 years will be supplied to Apple .