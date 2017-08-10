Edition:
United States

IBI Group Inc (IBG.TO)

IBG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
$7.19
Open
$7.17
Day's High
$7.24
Day's Low
$7.13
Volume
10,725
Avg. Vol
25,576
52-wk High
$7.84
52-wk Low
$5.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IBI Group Q2 earnings per share C$0.13
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 04:01pm EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc :IBI Group Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.13.Q2 revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$93.3 million.Sees FY 2017 revenue about C$363 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14, revenue view C$93.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY2017 revenue view C$365.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

IBI Group qtrly earnings per share $ 0.13
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 04:00pm EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ibi Group Inc :IBI Group Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results.IBI Group Inc - Q2 2017 revenue increased by 3.2 percent over Q2 2016 to $93.3 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.13.IBI Group Inc - management is forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14, revenue view C$93.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY2017 revenue view C$365.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

IBI amends credit facilities to increase credit facilities to $130 mln
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 08:30am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc ::IBI announces successful negotiation of amended and restated credit facilities.Amended and restated credit facilities to increase credit facilities to $130 million and maturity date set at June 30, 2021.Under certain conditions, repayment of convertible debentures indebtedness, is permitted under terms of facilities.  Full Article

IBI Group announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.10
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 04:00pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc :IBI Group Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results.IBI Group Inc - Forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017.IBI Group Inc - Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over q1 2016 to $91.4 million.Q1 earnings per share C$0.10.  Full Article

IBI Group Q1 revenue increases 3.2 pct
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 04:00pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc ::IBI Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results.Says Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over Q1 2016 to $91.4 million..Says is forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017.Qtrly adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.2 million (or 11.1% of revenue) in Q1 2017.  Full Article

IBI Group Inc Qtrly earnings per share $0.24
Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 04:00pm EST 

IBI Group Inc : IBI Group Inc announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results . IBI Group Inc - forecasting $363 million of total revenue in 2017 . IBI Group Inc says revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 increased to $86.8 million compared to $84.9 million for same period in 2015 . IBI Group Inc - company currently has approximately $331 million of work that is committed and under contract for next three years . IBI Group - currently has $331 million of work that is committed and under contract for 3 years 2017 through 2019 and about ten months of backlog .Qtrly earnings per share $0.24.  Full Article

Ibi Group announces Increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $40 Mln in Gross Proceeds
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 09:47am EDT 

Ibi Group Inc : IBI Group Inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing from $35 million to $40 million in gross proceeds .Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of co's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30 2018.  Full Article

IBI Group announces $35 million bought deal financing
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 03:17pm EDT 

IBI Group Inc : IBI Group Inc. Announces $35 million bought deal financing . Debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 5.50% per annum . Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of company's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30, 2018 . Debentures will have a maturity date of December 31, 2021 .Will issue on "bought deal" basis $35 million amount of convertible subordinated debentures for $1,000 per principal amount of debentures.  Full Article

Ibi Group qtrly earnings per share $0.14
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 04:00pm EDT 

Ibi Group Inc : Ibi group inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results . Ibi group inc says forecasting approximately $350 million in total revenue for year ended december 31, 2016 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Revenue for three months ended june 30, 2016 was $90.4 million compared to $80.9 million for same period in 2015 . Ibi group inc says company continues to see an increase in committed work to be delivered in 2016 .Qtrly earnings per share $0.14.  Full Article

IBI Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.12
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 04:01pm EDT 

IBI Group Inc : Qtrly loss per share $0.12 . Says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $88.6 million compared with $77.5 million for same period in 2015 .Says forecasting $355 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2016.  Full Article

IBI Group Inc News

» More IBG.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials