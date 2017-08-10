IBI Group Inc (IBG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc :IBI Group Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.13.Q2 revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$93.3 million.Sees FY 2017 revenue about C$363 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14, revenue view C$93.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY2017 revenue view C$365.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ibi Group Inc :IBI Group Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results.IBI Group Inc - Q2 2017 revenue increased by 3.2 percent over Q2 2016 to $93.3 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.13.IBI Group Inc - management is forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14, revenue view C$93.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY2017 revenue view C$365.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July 4 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc ::IBI announces successful negotiation of amended and restated credit facilities.Amended and restated credit facilities to increase credit facilities to $130 million and maturity date set at June 30, 2021.Under certain conditions, repayment of convertible debentures indebtedness, is permitted under terms of facilities.

May 10 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc :IBI Group Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results.IBI Group Inc - Forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017.IBI Group Inc - Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over q1 2016 to $91.4 million.Q1 earnings per share C$0.10.

May 10 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc ::IBI Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results.Says Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over Q1 2016 to $91.4 million..Says is forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017.Qtrly adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.2 million (or 11.1% of revenue) in Q1 2017.

IBI Group Inc : IBI Group Inc announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results . IBI Group Inc - forecasting $363 million of total revenue in 2017 . IBI Group Inc says revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 increased to $86.8 million compared to $84.9 million for same period in 2015 . IBI Group Inc - company currently has approximately $331 million of work that is committed and under contract for next three years . IBI Group - currently has $331 million of work that is committed and under contract for 3 years 2017 through 2019 and about ten months of backlog .Qtrly earnings per share $0.24.

Ibi Group Inc : IBI Group Inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing from $35 million to $40 million in gross proceeds .Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of co's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30 2018.

IBI Group Inc : IBI Group Inc. Announces $35 million bought deal financing . Debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 5.50% per annum . Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of company's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30, 2018 . Debentures will have a maturity date of December 31, 2021 .Will issue on "bought deal" basis $35 million amount of convertible subordinated debentures for $1,000 per principal amount of debentures.

Ibi Group Inc : Ibi group inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results . Ibi group inc says forecasting approximately $350 million in total revenue for year ended december 31, 2016 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Revenue for three months ended june 30, 2016 was $90.4 million compared to $80.9 million for same period in 2015 . Ibi group inc says company continues to see an increase in committed work to be delivered in 2016 .Qtrly earnings per share $0.14.

IBI Group Inc : Qtrly loss per share $0.12 . Says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $88.6 million compared with $77.5 million for same period in 2015 .Says forecasting $355 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2016.