International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

IBM says security software grew double digits in Q3

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp ::IBM says "security software grew double digits this quarter and is clearly a hot market for us" - conf call.IBM says in quarter, IBM Z revenue grew 62 percent year-to-year and margins expanded after launch of the Z14 program in mid-September - conf call.IBM, on revenue growth from Q3 to Q4, says "this year, we'd expect stronger sequential performance, due in part to the mainframe cycle" - conf call.

IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results.Q3 revenue $19.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.6 billion.Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80.Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95.IBM - qtrly ‍diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $2.92; operating (non-GAAP) of $3.30​.IBM - ‍maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations​.IBM - qtrly strategic imperatives revenue ‍up 11 percent​.Q3 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.IBM - ‍third-quarter cloud revenues increased 20 percent to $4.1 billion​.FY2017 earnings per share view $13.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.IBM - qtrly operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 47.6 percent, down 0.4 pts year-over-year‍​.

Oracle names IBM as strategic HR BPO provider

Oct 10 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp ::Oracle names IBM as strategic HR BPO provider.Oracle Corp - ‍named IBM as a strategic partner to provide business process outsourcing for human resources delivered on Oracle HCM cloud platform​.

IBM acquires Vivant Digital business in Australia

Oct 4 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :IBM acquires Vivant Digital business in Australia.‍Financial details were not disclosed.​.‍CEO and founder of Vivant, Anthony Farah, will also take role of Digital Strategy & iX leader for IBM Australia and New Zealand​.

IBM awarded $135 mln ‍U.S. Army contract

Sept 6 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :IBM - ‍U.S. Army's Logistics Support Activity awarded contract to continue providing cloud services, among others for one U.S. fed government's logistics systems​.IBM - ‍33-month, $135 million contract represents a successful re-compete of work that LOGSA signed with IBM in September 2012​.

Volkswagen and IBM develop digital mobility services together‍​

Sept 5 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN AG ::VOLKSWAGEN AND IBM << >> DEVELOP DIGITAL MOBILITY SERVICES TOGETHER‍​.‍COOPERATION AGREED FOR FIVE YEARS​.USE OF IBM HYBRID CLOUD TO SUPPORT THE VOLKSWAGEN WE DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM.

Finjan Holdings says co, Finjan Blue, IBM enter into patent assignment and support agreement

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc :Finjan holdings- co, unit announced co, finjan blue, ibm have entered into a patent assignment and support agreement - sec filing​.Finjan holdings inc- pursuant to patent assignment agreement,finjan blue acquired select ibm patents in security sector in exchange for $8.5 million cash.Finjan holdings - co has provided ibm with an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee with respect to finjan blue's obligations under such agreement.

Finjan announces formation of new subsidiary, Finjan Blue

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc ::Finjan announces formation of new subsidiary, finjan blue, inc..Finjan Holdings - formed new unit, Finjan Blue, wholly owned unit of Finjan Holdings, which entered into patent acquisition, development agreement with IBM​.Finjan Holdings Inc - ‍agreement, terms of which are confidential, includes transfer of select security-related patent assets, among others​.

Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in IBM

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management::Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in IBM - SEC filing.Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Nike Inc for 4,700 Class B shares.Soros Fund Management - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017‍​.

IBM gets notification of unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by baker mills to buy co's shares ‍​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :On Aug 4, co got notification of unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by Baker Mills to buy up to 10,000 shares of co at $130.00 per share in cash ‍​.Does not endorse Baker’S mini-tender offer and recommends that IBM stockholders do not tender their shares in response to the offer.IBM says Baker’S mini-tender offer is at a price below the current market price for IBM’s shares.