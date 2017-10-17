Edition:
International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange

162.07USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.17 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$160.90
Open
$161.00
Day's High
$162.48
Day's Low
$159.78
Volume
2,393,187
Avg. Vol
1,139,915
52-wk High
$182.78
52-wk Low
$139.14

IBM says security software grew double digits in Q3
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 08:53pm EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp ::IBM says "security software grew double digits this quarter and is clearly a hot market for us" - conf call.IBM says in quarter, IBM Z revenue grew 62 percent year-to-year and margins expanded after launch of the Z14 program in mid-September - conf call.IBM, on revenue growth from Q3 to Q4, says "this year, we'd expect stronger sequential performance, due in part to the mainframe cycle" - conf call.  Full Article

IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 04:11pm EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results.Q3 revenue $19.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.6 billion.Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80.Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95.IBM - qtrly ‍diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $2.92; operating (non-GAAP) of $3.30​.IBM - ‍maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations​.IBM - qtrly strategic imperatives revenue ‍up 11 percent​.Q3 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.IBM - ‍third-quarter cloud revenues increased 20 percent to $4.1 billion​.FY2017 earnings per share view $13.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.IBM - qtrly operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 47.6 percent, down 0.4 pts year-over-year‍​.  Full Article

Oracle names IBM as strategic HR BPO provider
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 08:00am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp ::Oracle names IBM as strategic HR BPO provider.Oracle Corp - ‍named IBM as a strategic partner to provide business process outsourcing for human resources delivered on Oracle HCM cloud platform​.  Full Article

IBM acquires Vivant Digital business in Australia
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 09:05am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :IBM acquires Vivant Digital business in Australia.‍Financial details were not disclosed.​.‍CEO and founder of Vivant, Anthony Farah, will also take role of Digital Strategy & iX leader for IBM Australia and New Zealand​.  Full Article

IBM awarded $135 mln ‍U.S. Army contract
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 08:00am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :IBM - ‍U.S. Army's Logistics Support Activity awarded contract to continue providing cloud services, among others for one U.S. fed government's logistics systems​.IBM - ‍33-month, $135 million contract represents a successful re-compete of work that LOGSA signed with IBM in September 2012​.  Full Article

Volkswagen and IBM develop digital mobility services together‍​
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 08:30am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN AG ::VOLKSWAGEN AND IBM <<>> DEVELOP DIGITAL MOBILITY SERVICES TOGETHER‍​.‍COOPERATION AGREED FOR FIVE YEARS​.USE OF IBM HYBRID CLOUD TO SUPPORT THE VOLKSWAGEN WE DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM.  Full Article

Finjan Holdings says co, Finjan Blue, IBM enter into patent assignment and support agreement
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 09:13am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc :Finjan holdings- co, unit announced co, finjan blue, ibm have entered into a patent assignment and support agreement - sec filing​.Finjan holdings inc- pursuant to patent assignment agreement,finjan blue acquired select ibm patents in security sector in exchange for $8.5 million cash.Finjan holdings - co has provided ibm with an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee with respect to finjan blue's obligations under such agreement.  Full Article

Finjan announces formation of new subsidiary, Finjan Blue
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 08:30am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc ::Finjan announces formation of new subsidiary, finjan blue, inc..Finjan Holdings - formed new unit, Finjan Blue, wholly owned unit of Finjan Holdings, which entered into patent acquisition, development agreement with IBM​.Finjan Holdings Inc - ‍agreement, terms of which are confidential, includes transfer of select security-related patent assets, among others​.  Full Article

Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in IBM
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 05:57pm EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management::Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in IBM - SEC filing.Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Nike Inc for 4,700 Class B shares.Soros Fund Management - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017‍​.  Full Article

IBM gets notification of unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by baker mills to buy co's shares ‍​
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 04:37pm EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :On Aug 4, co got notification of unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by Baker Mills to buy up to 10,000 shares of co at $130.00 per share in cash ‍​.Does not endorse Baker’S mini-tender offer and recommends that IBM stockholders do not tender their shares in response to the offer.IBM says Baker’S mini-tender offer is at a price below the current market price for IBM’s shares.  Full Article

