Ibstock PLC (IBST.L)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ibstock Plc :‍WAYNE SHEPPARD HAS NOTIFIED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018​.WAYNE SHEPPARD ‍WILL BE SUCCEEDED AS CEO BY JOE HUDSON.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - IBSTOCK PLC ::HY REVENUE 228.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 210.0 MILLION STG.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 38.9 MILLION STG VERSUS 37.9 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.6 PENCE.

May 24 (Reuters) - Ibstock Plc ::"Group has shown encouraging trading momentum in first four months of 2017".UK brick sales continued to progress in first 4 months of 2017 mainly reflecting good volume growth into new build residential market.Price increases by sales channel achieved in line with expectations with average pricing year to date reflecting increased new housing volumes.Board expects another year of progress for group and its expectations for full year remain unchanged.Market fundamentals in uk remain robust with demand for new housing continuing to underpin activity levels in both clay and concrete businesses.

Bookrunner: Diamond (BC) S.A R.L announces that it has sold an aggregate of 40,500,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ibstock . Sale by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors at a price of 175 pence per ordinary share . Sale raising gross proceeds of approximately 70.9 million stg . Following sale, seller will hold 150,200,435 ordinary shares in ibstock, representing approximately 37.0 per cent of ibstock's entire issued share capital .Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms. Ibstock will not receive any proceeds from placing.

UBS Limited: Proposed placing of approximately 40.5 mln ordinary shares in Ibstock Plc . J.P.Morgan securities and UBS retained by Diamond (BC) S.A R.L to explore opportunity to sell about 40.5 mln shares in Ibstock Plc .Seller currently owns 190.7 mln shares, corresponding to 47.0 per cent of Ibstock's entire issued share capital.