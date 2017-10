Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Icade consolidated revenue at end September increases to ‍​1.15 billion euros

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT END SEPT EUR ‍​1.15 BILLION VERSUS EUR 0.99 BILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS 2017 OUTLOOK FOR NET CURRENT CASH FLOW PER SHARE: GROWTH OF AROUND 7%‍​.

Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Icade /ANF Immobilier /Eurazeo ::* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier.* To buy Eurazeo’s controlling interest in ANF Immobilier for €22.15 per ANF Immobilier share (i.e. a total price of about €213 million for the stake)..* Once the acquisition has been completed, Icade will own approximately 50.5% of the share capital and 50.2% of the voting rights1 in ANF Immobilier.* Acquisition of the controlling interest will be followed, in November 2017, by Icade’s filing a mandatory public tender offer for €22.15 per share, on the remaining shares making up ANF Immobilier’s capital .* Icade will fund this deal through debt and cash on hand .* Transaction will have a maximum impact of about +3% on Icade’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which stood at 39.4% as of June 30, 2017 .

Icade acquires two new clinics

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::ICADE SANTE ACQUIRES TWO NEW CLINICS.ANNOUNCES TWO NEW ACQUISITIONS TOTALLING EUR 83 MILLION, THEREBY CONTINUING ITS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TWO LEADING OPERATOR.

Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::VEOLIA AND ICADE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP CONCERNING AIR QUALITY IN BUILDINGS.

Icade to be involved in several development projects connected to Paris 2024 Olympics

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::TO BE INVOLVED IN SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS CONNECTED TO PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS.ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN OFFICE AND HOTEL SPACE IN PARIS.

Icade announces that Korian Group, Icade Santé and Icade Promotion signed a development partnership

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::KORIAN GROUP, ICADE SANTÉ AND ICADE PROMOTION SIGNED A DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP.AGRREMENT INVOLVES A FIRST BATCH OF 15 NEW BUILDINGS TO BE DELIVERED BY 2020 IN FRANCE‍​.DEVELOPER ICADE PROMOTION WILL DEVELOP, DESIGN AND BUILD THE FACILITIES UNDER CONTRACT..BEFORE DELIVERY, KORIAN MAY EXERCISE A PURCHASE OPTION FOR EACH PROPERTY.ICADE SANTÉ IS ENTITLED TO ACQUIRE SOME OF THESE PROPERTIES PURSUANT TO OFF PLAN LEASE AGREEMENTS (BEFA)..

Icade launches 600 million euro 10-year green bond‍​

Sept 4 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::HAS SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED ITS INAUGURAL €600M 10-YEAR GREEN BOND WITH A FIXED COUPON OF 1.50%‍​.ISSUE, WHICH WAS ALMOST 3 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED.FUNDS HAVE BEEN RAISED WITH AN 80-BP SPREAD OVER THE REFERENCE RATE AND WITH A NEGATIVE NEW ISSUE PREMIUM‍​.PROCEEDS OF THIS ISSUE WILL BE USED TO FINANCE OR REFINANCE ASSETS AND PROJECTS OF THE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY INVESTMENT DIVISION‍​.

Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

July 24 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::ICADE SA - SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER.EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS WITH EURAZEO AND ANF IMMOBILIER TO ACQUIRE EURAZEO’S CONTROLLING INTEREST REPRESENTING IN ANF IMMOBILIER.ACQUISITION OF ANF IMMOBILIER WOULD BE CARRIED OUT AT A PRICE OF €22.15 PER SHARE.EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO BUY INTEREST REPRESENTING AROUND 50.5% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND 53.7% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS IN ANF IMMOBILIER.ACQUISITION WOULD BE FOLLOWED BY ICADE’S FILING A MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR €22.15/SHARE, ON THE REMAINING SHARES MAKING UP THE CAPITAL.ICADE’S ACQUISITION OF A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER AMOUNTS TO €213 MILLION.SIGNS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENT WITH PRIMONIAL TO SELL PRIMONIAL PORTFOLIO OF RESIDENTIAL AND RETAIL PROPERTY ASSETS IN MARSEILLE AND LYON FOR €400 MILLION (EXCLUDING DUTIES).ICADE WILL FUND THE ACQUISITION THROUGH DEBT.A MERGER BETWEEN ICADE AND ANF IMMOBILIER WOULD BE ENVISAGED FOR 2018.

Icade and poste immo finalise creation of Arkadea

July 4 (Reuters) - ICADE SA :ICADE AND POSTE IMMO FINALISED CREATION OF ARKADEA, THEIR JOINT PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY‍​‍​.NEW ARKADEA ENTITY IS 50% OWNED BY EACH OF THE COMPANIES.SALES FORECAST OF €200 MILLION WITHIN 3 YEARS.

Groupama sells its stake in Icade to Credit Agricole Assurances for EUR 715 mln

June 19 (Reuters) - GROUPAMA SA ::REG-GROUPAMA SELLS ITS STAKE IN ICADE TO CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES FOR A CONSIDERATION OF €715 M.‍TRANSACTION VALUE AMOUNTS TO CA. 715 MILLION EUROS, CORRESPONDING TO 74.50 EUROS PER ICADE SHARE SOLD​.GROUPAMA ANNOUNCES TODAY DISPOSAL OF 9,596,200 SHARES IN ICADE TO CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES, REPRESENTING 12.95% OF ICADE'S SHARE CAPITAL.‍TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF GROUPAMA AND CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES​.