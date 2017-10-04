International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - IAG :TRAFFIC AND CAPACITY STATISTICS - SEPTEMBER 2017.GROUP TRAFFIC IN SEPTEMBER, MEASURED IN REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETRES, INCREASED BY 3.1 PERCENT VERSUS SEPTEMBER 2016.SEPT GROUP CAPACITY MEASURED IN AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETRES ROSE BY 1.3 PERCENT.GROUP PREMIUM TRAFFIC FOR MONTH OF SEPTEMBER INCREASED BY 3.0 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR.GROUP CARRIED 9.9 MILLION PASSENGERS IN SEPTEMBER VERSUS 9.6 MILLION PASSENGERS IN SEPTEMBER 2016.GROUP’S PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.6 PERCENT IN SEPTEMBER VERSUS 84.1 PERCENT IN SEPTEMBER 2016.
Sept 5 (Reuters) - IAG ::TRAFFIC IN AUGUST, MEASURED IN REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS, INCREASED BY 1.2 PER CENT VERSUS AUGUST 2016.GROUP CAPACITY MEASURED IN AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS ROSE BY 0.4 PERCENT IN AUGUST.GROUP PREMIUM TRAFFIC IN AUGUST UP BY 1.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR.AUGUST PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 86.5 PCT VS 85.9 PCT YR AGO.
Aug 3 (Reuters) - IAG ::TRAFFIC & CAPACITY STATISTICS - JULY 2017.GROUP PREMIUM TRAFFIC FOR MONTH OF JULY INCREASED BY 3.1 PER CENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR.GROUP TRAFFIC IN JULY, MEASURED IN REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETRES, INCREASED BY 0.7 PER CENT VERSUS JULY 2016.GROUP CAPACITY MEASURED IN AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETRES ROSE BY 1.1 PER CENT IN JULY .JULY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 86.4 PERCENT VERSUS 86.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO.
July 5 (Reuters) - :Unite union says British Airways cabin crew announce 14 more days of strikes.Unite union says strike running from Wednesday 19 July 2017 to Tuesday 1 August 2017 is in addition to a 16-day strike currently underway.
July 5 (Reuters) - IAG ::Traffic and capacity statistics June 2017.Group traffic in June, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 3.9 per cent versus June 2016.Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 3.5 per cent.Group premium traffic for month of June increased by 6.8 per cent compared to previous year.
June 28 (Reuters) - IBERIA LINEAS AEREAS DE ESPANA::ANNOUNCES FIRM ORDER OF 20 A320NEO AIRCRAFT WITH CATALOG VALUE OF $ 1.84 BILLION.
June 6 (Reuters) - IAG :Traffic and capacity statistics - May 2017.Group premium traffic for month of May increased by 5.2 per cent compared to previous year.May 2017 group’s passenger load factor was 80.5 percent versus 79.8 percent in may 2016.May 2017 group carried 9.109 million passengers versus 8.9 million passengers in May 2016.Group traffic in May, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 1.8 per cent versus May 2016.British Airways is working hard to compensate affected passengers as quickly as possible.An independent investigation will examine every aspect of power failure.Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 0.9 per cent in May.
May 5 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ::Q1 operating profit before exceptional items 170 million euros ($186.6 million) versus 155 million euros year ago.Q1 pax unit revenue down 7.2 percent YoY, at constant currency down 3.1 percent YoY.Q1 fuel unit costs before exceptional items down 13.6 percent YoY, at constant currency down 16.1 percent YoY.Q1 profit after tax 27 million euros versus 104 million euros year ago.Q1 total revenue 4.93 billion euros versus 5.08 billion euros year ago.
May 5 (Reuters) - IAG :Intl con airline grp - traffic & capacity statistics - april 2017.Group traffic in april, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 10.0 per cent versus april 2016.Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 4.0 per cent.Group premium traffic for month of april increased by 7.0 per cent compared to previous year.
May 4 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ::Says to propose reduction in share capital by means of cancellation of up to 190.0 million shares (8.9 percent of the share capital).
