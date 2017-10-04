ICBC Turkey Bank AS (ICBCT.IS)
7.01TRY
17 Oct 2017
1.02TL (+17.03%)
5.99TL
6.00TL
7.16TL
5.91TL
2,017,259
11,115,661
8.56TL
1.32TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ICBC Turkey to participate in capital increase of unit ICBC Turkey Yatirim
Oct 4 (Reuters) - ICBC TURKEY
ICBC Turkey Q2 net profit more than doubles to 9.6 mln lira
Aug 17 (Reuters) - ICBC TURKEY BANK AS
ICBC Turkey Bank Q1 unconsolidated net result turns to profit of 32.2 mln lira
April 28 (Reuters) - ICBC Turkey Bank AS
Vakifbank signs bilateral loan agreement with ICBC Dubai to secure $250 mln
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao