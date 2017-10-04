ICBC Turkey Bank AS (ICBCT.IS)

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ICBC TURKEY BANK AS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 89.05 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 47.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 9.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

April 28 (Reuters) - ICBC Turkey Bank AS ::Reported on Thursday unconsolidated net profit of 32.2 million lira ($9.03 million) versus loss of 4.4 million lira year ago.Q1 unconsolidated net interest income of 85.3 million lira versus 60.7 million lira year.