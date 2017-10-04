Edition:
ICBC Turkey Bank AS (ICBCT.IS)

ICBCT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.01TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.02TL (+17.03%)
Prev Close
5.99TL
Open
6.00TL
Day's High
7.16TL
Day's Low
5.91TL
Volume
2,017,259
Avg. Vol
11,115,661
52-wk High
8.56TL
52-wk Low
1.32TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ICBC Turkey to participate in capital increase of unit ICBC Turkey Yatirim
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 07:51am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ICBC TURKEY ::TO PARTICIPATE IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF UNIT ICBC TURKEY YATIRIM WITH 40.0 MILLION LIRA‍​.  Full Article

ICBC Turkey Q2 net profit more than doubles to 9.6 mln lira
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 02:51am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ICBC TURKEY BANK AS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 89.05 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 47.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 9.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

ICBC Turkey Bank Q1 unconsolidated net result turns to profit of 32.2 mln lira
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 01:46am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - ICBC Turkey Bank AS ::Reported on Thursday unconsolidated net profit of 32.2 million lira ($9.03 million) versus loss of 4.4 million lira year ago.Q1 unconsolidated net interest income of 85.3 million lira versus 60.7 million lira year.  Full Article

Vakifbank signs bilateral loan agreement with ICBC Dubai to secure $250 mln
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 05:52am EST 

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao : On March 3rd, 2017, under the coordination of ICBC Turkey, Vakıf Bank signed a bilateral loan agreement with ICBC Dubai amounting USD 250 million with 3 years maturity .Says loan will be used for trade finance purposes together with general purpose financial needs.  Full Article

