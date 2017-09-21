ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd :ICICI Bank -offer for sale of 86.2 million ICICI Lombard shares by co and FAL Corp at 661/share worth 57 billion rupees.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ICICI Lombard General Insurance-:Finalized allocation of 24.58 million equity shares to 64 anchor investors at INR 661 per share for 16.25 billion rupees.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Icici Bank Ltd ::Says ICICI Lombard General Insurance IPO to open on Sept 15 and close on Sept 19.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd ::CEO says Essar-Rosneft deal reduces ICICI Bank's exposure to the Essar Group by about 50 pct‍​.

July 27 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar says::ICICI Bank exec says gross addition to NPA in Q1 49.75 billion rupees, lowest in seven quarters.ICICI Bank exec says bad loan additions this financial year will be lower than last year's.ICICI Bank exec says have outstanding loans of 68.89 billion rupees to 9 of the 12 accounts being taken to bankruptcy.ICICI Bank exec says will need additional provisioning of about 6.5 billion rupees more on the bankruptcy accounts.ICICI Bank exec says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 203 billion rupees.ICICI Bank exec says NIM for Q1 at 3.27 percent.ICICI Bank ltd exec says did not sell any bad loan to arcs in Q1.ICICI Bank exec says co has added telecom sector to "drilled down" list.ICICI Bank exec says co has not seen a huge increase in rural bad loans.

July 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 20.49 billion rupees versus net profit of 22.32 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 20.43 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 134.59 billion rupees versus 133.30 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions and contingencies 26.09 billion rupees versus 25.15 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 7.99 percent versus 7.89 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 4.86 percent versus 4.89 percent previous quarter.Net loans to companies whose facilities have been restructured were inr 23.70 billion at June 30, 2017 compared to INR 42.65 billion at March 31, 2017..

July 14 (Reuters) - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited ::ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited files for IPO.Says IPO to comprise of an offer for sale of up to 31.8 million shares by ICICI Bank Limited.Says IPO to also include sale of up to 54.5 million shares by FAL Corporation.Has received an ‘in-principle’ approval from BSE and NSE for listing of the equity shares.CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, JM Financial Institutional Securities are book running lead managers to IPO.Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings are global coordinators and bookrunning lead managers.

July 4 (Reuters) - Icici Bank Ltd ::Joint venture agreement entered inter alia among Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and ICICI Bank Limited has been terminated.

June 5 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd ::Says approved sale of a part of its shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited.Says to sell part of its shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance in an IPO by company.

May 9 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd :Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares.Seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to 25 billion rupees.