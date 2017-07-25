ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)
395.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs4.20 (+1.07%)
Rs391.70
Rs394.00
Rs399.00
Rs392.00
506,787
1,092,437
Rs509.40
Rs271.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance June-qtr profit after tax & extraordinary items rises
July 25 (Reuters) - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance clarifies news items regarding co taking over Sahara Life's insurance business
July 4 (Reuters) - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance March qtr consol profit rises
April 25 (Reuters) - Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announces sale of shares in Kalpataru Power
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance files for IPO
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd
SBI Life's $1.3 billion IPO, India's biggest in seven years, draws strong demand
MUMBAI SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering to raise 84 billion rupees ($1.3 billion), India's biggest IPO in seven years, was subscribed more than 3.5 times on the closing day, strengthening the outlook for share sales in what is expected to be a record year.