ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance June-qtr profit after tax & extraordinary items rises

July 25 (Reuters) - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd ::June quarter profit after tax & extraordinary items 4.06 billion rupees versus 4.05 billion rupees year ago.June quarter net premium income 48.20 billion rupees versus 35.09 billion rupees year ago.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance clarifies news items regarding co taking over Sahara Life's insurance business

July 4 (Reuters) - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd :Clarifies news items regarding company taking over sahara life's insurance business.Says co expressed interest to evaluate taking over policyholders' liabilities & assets of sahara life.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance March qtr consol profit rises

April 25 (Reuters) - Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd :March quarter net profit 4.08 billion rupees versus profit 4.03 billion rupees year ago.March quarter net premium income 75.26 billion rupees versus 63.43 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended final dividend of INR 3.5 per share.All figures are consolidated.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announces sale of shares in Kalpataru Power

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd : Says sale of shares in Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited .Says sale of shares at average price of INR 191.72 per share.

India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance files for IPO

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd : India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance files for initial public offering . IPO includes public offer of up to about 181.3 million equity shares . Equity shares proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE . Bofa Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, CLSA India, Deutsche Equities India, Edelweiss Financial global co-ordinators, book running lead managers . Further company coverage [ICIR.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).