India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India Cements June-qtr profit falls about 40 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - India Cements Ltd ::June quarter profit 264.4 million rupees versus profit of 439.8 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 14.67 billion rupees versus 12.06 billion rupees last year.

India Cements allots 973,544 shares to Trinetra Cement & Trishul Concrete Products shareholders

June 12 (Reuters) - India Cements Ltd ::Says allotted 973,544 shares to shareholders of Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products.Co defending proceedings in appeal filed by 2 intervening minority shareholders of Trinetra Cement before NCLAT objecting amalgamation scheme.

India Cements Dec-qtr profit surges

India Cements Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 353.4 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 1.68 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 31.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.59 billion rupees.

India Cements says co is taking action to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order

India Cements Ltd : Taking action to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order .

India Cements June-qtr profit up about 16 pct

India Cements Ltd : June-quarter net profit 439.8 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 12.02 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 411.4 million rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 378 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 12.21 billion rupees .

India Cements seeks members' nod to issue securities of up to 20 bln rupees

India Cements Ltd : Seeks members' nod to issue securities of up to 20 billion rupees .

India Cements says HDFC sells entire 6.36 pct stake in co

India Cements Ltd : Housing Development Finance Corp dissolves 6.36 percent stake in co between July 28 and August 1 .

The India Cements Ltd March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

India Cements Ltd : The India Cements Ltd says March-quarter net profit 512.1 million rupees versus net profit of 366 million rupees year ago . The India Cements Ltd says March-quarter net sales 11.47 billion rupees versus 10.25 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share .