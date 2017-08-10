Edition:
Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)

ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

113.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs113.85
Open
Rs114.90
Day's High
Rs115.85
Day's Low
Rs110.30
Volume
585,796
Avg. Vol
1,759,017
52-wk High
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70

Latest Key Developments

India's Indo Count Industries June qtr profit falls
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 06:39am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indo Count Industries Ltd :June quarter net profit 319.7 million rupees versus profit 602.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.32 billion rupees versus 4.93 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Indo Count Industries March-qtr profit falls
Monday, 15 May 2017 07:00am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Indo Count Industries Ltd :March quarter net profit 488 million rupees versus 678.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 4.68 billion rupees versus 4.94 billion rupees year ago.Recommended final dividend of 0.40 rupees per share.  Full Article

Indo Count Industries Sept quarter rises
Friday, 25 Nov 2016 06:38am EST 

Indo Count Industries Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 627.2 million rupees versus profit 516.4 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 5.53 billion rupees versus 5.65 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Indo Count Industries says Indo Count Global announces licensing partnership with Walker Greenbank Plc
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 08:14am EDT 

Indo Count Industries Ltd : Indo Count global, inc. US announces new licensing partnership with walker greenbank plc UK .  Full Article

Indo Count Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Indo Count Industries approves setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE

* Says approved setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE towards promotion of business in UAE and MENA countries Source text - http://bit.ly/2wzTnKd Further company coverage:

