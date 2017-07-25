Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros

July 25 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc :Says inflows in Q1 were 600 million euros ($699.84 million)with robust demand for current fund raising.Says inflows in Q2 will be higher as a result of fund closes.Says total assets under management 2 percent lower at 23.3 billion euros and third party fee earning aum 3 percent lower at 18.2 billion euros.Says fund investment in line with expectations despite a competitive investment market.

PAI Partners says in talks to sell majority stake in Domusvi

June 8 (Reuters) - PAI Partners::PAI Partners-entered negotiations with Intermediate Capital, Sagesse Retraite Santé for sale of majority stake in Domusvi, operator of nursing homes.PAI Partners: completion is subject to consultation with domusvi's works council, clearance from competition and regulatory authorities.PAI Partners- PAI was advised by Rothschild, BNPP and Goldman Sachs. Lazard was acting as financial advisor to ICG and SRS.

Intermediate Capital Group assets up 3 pct in December quarter

Intermediate Capital Group Plc : Says total assets under management up 3 percent to 22.6 billion euros in the three months to end December. . Says raised 600 million euros of new third party money in the quarter. . Says third party fee earning assets under management up 5 percebt to 17.3 billion euros. . Says fundraising performance in line with expectations. . Says investment portfolio fell 4 percent in the quarter. .Says investment portfolio performance remains robust and funds performing in line with expectations..

Intermediate Capital Group says H1 assets up 2 pct

Intermediate Capital Group : H1 assets under management up 2 percent to 22.0 billion euros. . Says group profit before tax of 126.2 million stg, driven by a strong period of capital gains. .Says to pay interim ordinary dividend of 7.5 pence per share, up 4.2 percent..

Intermediate Capital Group AUM rise 1 pct in June quarter

Intermediate Capital Group Plc : Aum increased by 1% to eur 21.9bn . New third party money raised in quarter to 30 june 2016 totalled eur 0.8bn . Long term, market conditions remain favourable following eu referendum result . It is too early to assess impact of eu referendum, if any, on performance of underlying portfolio companies . Will continue to monitor brexit developments and react quickly to any possible impactInvestment and realisation pace may slow as uk m&a activity is expected to reduce in short term .Third party fee earning aum increased 2% to eur 16.1bn.

Intermediate Capital assets up 20 pct to record 21.6 bln euros

Intermediate Capital Group Plc : Total assets under management up 20 percent to a record 21.6 billion. . Group profit before tax of 158.8 million pounds (2015: 178.5 million pounds). . Board proposes a 200 million pounds special dividend to be paid in July 2016. .Firm says market environment continues to support its strategies; with strong demand from investors for diversified sources of higher yield and attractive investment opportunities..