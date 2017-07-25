Edition:
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)

ICP.L on London Stock Exchange

964.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
953.50
Open
960.00
Day's High
966.00
Day's Low
948.00
Volume
281,730
Avg. Vol
675,830
52-wk High
971.50
52-wk Low
584.86

Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc :Says inflows in Q1 were 600 million euros ($699.84 million)with robust demand for current fund raising.Says inflows in Q2 will be higher as a result of fund closes.Says total assets under management 2 percent lower at 23.3 billion euros and third party fee earning aum 3 percent lower at 18.2 billion euros.Says fund investment in line with expectations despite a competitive investment market.

PAI Partners says in talks to sell majority stake in Domusvi
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 05:10am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - PAI Partners::PAI Partners-entered negotiations with Intermediate Capital, Sagesse Retraite Santé for sale of majority stake in Domusvi, operator of nursing homes.PAI Partners: completion is subject to consultation with domusvi's works council, clearance from competition and regulatory authorities.PAI Partners- PAI was advised by Rothschild, BNPP and Goldman Sachs. Lazard was acting as financial advisor to ICG and SRS.

Intermediate Capital Group assets up 3 pct in December quarter
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 02:08am EST 

Intermediate Capital Group Plc : Says total assets under management up 3 percent to 22.6 billion euros in the three months to end December. . Says raised 600 million euros of new third party money in the quarter. . Says third party fee earning assets under management up 5 percebt to 17.3 billion euros. . Says fundraising performance in line with expectations. . Says investment portfolio fell 4 percent in the quarter. .Says investment portfolio performance remains robust and funds performing in line with expectations..

Intermediate Capital Group says H1 assets up 2 pct
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 02:19am EST 

Intermediate Capital Group : H1 assets under management up 2 percent to 22.0 billion euros. . Says group profit before tax of 126.2 million stg, driven by a strong period of capital gains. .Says to pay interim ordinary dividend of 7.5 pence per share, up 4.2 percent..

Intermediate Capital Group AUM rise 1 pct in June quarter
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 02:00am EDT 

Intermediate Capital Group Plc : Aum increased by 1% to eur 21.9bn . New third party money raised in quarter to 30 june 2016 totalled eur 0.8bn . Long term, market conditions remain favourable following eu referendum result . It is too early to assess impact of eu referendum, if any, on performance of underlying portfolio companies . Will continue to monitor brexit developments and react quickly to any possible impactInvestment and realisation pace may slow as uk m&a activity is expected to reduce in short term .Third party fee earning aum increased 2% to eur 16.1bn.

Intermediate Capital assets up 20 pct to record 21.6 bln euros
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 02:09am EDT 

Intermediate Capital Group Plc : Total assets under management up 20 percent to a record 21.6 billion. . Group profit before tax of 158.8 million pounds (2015: 178.5 million pounds). . Board proposes a 200 million pounds special dividend to be paid in July 2016. .Firm says market environment continues to support its strategies; with strong demand from investors for diversified sources of higher yield and attractive investment opportunities..

Strong private equity interest in German Alloheim sale -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Several buyout groups remain in the running for Alloheim, one of Germany's top three nursing home operators, as its owner seeks to benefit from high valuations for healthcare assets, sources close to the matter said.

