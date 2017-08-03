Edition:
ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)

ICRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,913.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs42.05 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
Rs3,871.45
Open
Rs3,948.85
Day's High
Rs3,949.00
Day's Low
Rs3,900.00
Volume
60
Avg. Vol
2,363
52-wk High
Rs4,540.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,750.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's ICRA June-qtr consol profit falls
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:27am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ICRA Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 224.6 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 814.9 million rupees.Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 228 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 966.8 million rupees.  Full Article

India's ICRA Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
Thursday, 11 May 2017 05:55am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - ICRA Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 219.7 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 850.4 million rupees.Recommended dividend of 27 rupees per share.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 193.4 million rupees; consol total income was 969.3 million rupees.  Full Article

ICRA appoints Sanjeev Sinha as CEO IMaCS
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 04:01am EST 

Icra Ltd :Says appoints Sanjeev Sinha as CEO and MD of unit, imacs.  Full Article

ICRA Ltd seeks members' nod to approve sale of shareholding in unit
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 10:35pm EDT 

ICRA Ltd : Seeks members' nod to approve sale of shareholding in ICRA Techno Analytics Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company .  Full Article

ICRA Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 10 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 04:06am EDT 

ICRA Ltd : India's ICRA Ltd June-quarter consol net profit 181.9 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 863.1 million rupees . India's ICRA Ltd - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 165 million rupees; consol net sales was 767.3 million rupee . Approved sale of entire shareholding held by co in ICRA Techno Analytics Ltd to Nihilent Technologies for 687.5 million rupees .  Full Article

Icra March-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct
Thursday, 19 May 2016 09:00am EDT 

ICRA Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 193.4 million rupees versus net profit of 230.2 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 917.1 million rupees versus 921 million rupees year ago . Recommends dividend of INR 25 per share . Growth in debt market issuance and bank loan ratings was muted in Q4 .  Full Article

