ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)

India's ICRA June-qtr consol profit falls

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ICRA Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 224.6 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 814.9 million rupees.Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 228 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 966.8 million rupees.

India's ICRA Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - ICRA Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 219.7 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 850.4 million rupees.Recommended dividend of 27 rupees per share.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 193.4 million rupees; consol total income was 969.3 million rupees.

ICRA appoints Sanjeev Sinha as CEO IMaCS

Icra Ltd :Says appoints Sanjeev Sinha as CEO and MD of unit, imacs.

ICRA Ltd seeks members' nod to approve sale of shareholding in unit

ICRA Ltd : Seeks members' nod to approve sale of shareholding in ICRA Techno Analytics Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company .

ICRA Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 10 pct

ICRA Ltd : India's ICRA Ltd June-quarter consol net profit 181.9 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 863.1 million rupees . India's ICRA Ltd - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 165 million rupees; consol net sales was 767.3 million rupee . Approved sale of entire shareholding held by co in ICRA Techno Analytics Ltd to Nihilent Technologies for 687.5 million rupees .

Icra March-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct

ICRA Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 193.4 million rupees versus net profit of 230.2 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 917.1 million rupees versus 921 million rupees year ago . Recommends dividend of INR 25 per share . Growth in debt market issuance and bank loan ratings was muted in Q4 .