IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ICICI Securities Ltd::Co to manage disinvestment of 30 percent of paid up equity shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank Ltd‍​.

IDBI Bank sells further 9.03 pct stake in SIDBI

Sept 27 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd ::Says sold further 9.03 percent stake in SIDBI on Sept 26, 27‍​.

IDBI Bank sells 1 pct stake in SIDBI​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd ::Says ‍divestment of IDBI Bank's stake in SIDBI​.Says sold 1 percent of paid up capital of SIDBI on Sept 22.

IDBI Bank says board approves divestment of co's stake in SIDBI

Sept 8 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd :Says divestment of IDBI Bank's stake in SIDBI..Says board approves divestment of co's stake in equity shares of SIDBI.

IDBI Bank approves preferential issue of capital worth up to 18.61 bln rupees to India govt‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd :Says approved preferntial issue of capital worth up to 18.61 billion rupees to India government ‍​.

India's IDBI Bank posts June-qtr loss

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd :June quarter net loss 8.53 billion rupees versus profit of 2.41 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 60.11 billion rupees versus 73.03 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 20.70 billion rupees versus 24.32 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 24.11 percent versus 21.25 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 15.80 percent versus 13.21 percent previous quarter.

IDBI Bank gets members' nod for appointment of Mahesh Jain as MD, CEO

July 19 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd ::Gets members' nod for mobilization up to 50 billion rupees comprising of bonds.Gets members' nod for appointment of Mahesh Jain as MD, CEO.Gets members' nod for appointment of Krishna Prasad Nair as deputy MD.Gets members' nod for appointment of Gurudeo Madhukar Yadwadkar as deputy MD.

IDBI Bank approves appointment of Ajay Sharma as CFO

June 30 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd :Says approved appointment of Ajay Sharma as CFO.

IDBI Bank plans to raise additional capital in medium term

May 25 (Reuters) - Idbi Bank Ltd ::Says is planning to raise additional capital in medium term.Says bank will look at reducing its operational cost and sell non-core assets over a period of time.Says bank has already initiated process for reducing operational costs, selling non-core assets.

IDBI Bank says Q4 NIM at 1.75 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Idbi Bank Ltd :Says qtrly NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017.