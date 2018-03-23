Idea Bank SA (IDE.WA)
9.70PLN
27 Apr 2018
2.02zł (+26.30%)
7.68zł
8.00zł
9.70zł
7.80zł
1,120,670
41,432
26.89zł
7.40zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Idea Bank Plans To Follow KNF Guidelines, Transfer FY 2017 Net Profit To Supplementary Capital
March 23 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA
LC Corp BV Reduces Stake In Idea Bank To 2.29 Percent
March 22 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA
KNF Recommends Idea Bank To Retain FY 2017 Profit
March 19 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA
Idea Bank Eyes ROE At Over 10 Pct By 2020
March 9 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK
Idea Bank FY Net Profit downt at 230.8 Mln Zlotys YoY
March 9 (Reuters) - Idea Bank Sa
OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Idea Bank Q3 Net Profit At 102.5 Million Zlotys
Corrects brief from Oct. 27. Corrects Q3 net profit and net interest income in headline and body text following impairment update for Q3. Company corrected its own Q3 report.:Q3 NET PROFIT 102.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 100.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 93.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 155.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 171.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.COMPANY ANNOUNCED IMPAIRMENT UPDATE FOR Q3 ON FEB. 23 nL8N1QD5AG. Full Article
Idea Bank Updates Impairment For Q3 2017
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Idea Bank SA
Idea Bank: Idea Leasing signs merger plan with Getin Leasing
Oct 31 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA
Idea Bank Q3 net profit up at 130.4 mln zlotys
Oct 27(Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA
Idea Bank Q3 result to be lower by 20 mln zlotys due to write down
Oct 20 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA
BRIEF-Idea Bank Q1 BFG Contribution Cost At 14.5 Mln Zlotys
* SAYS THAT CONTRIBUTIONS FOR BANKING GUARANTEE FUND (BFG) BOOKED BY COMPANY IN Q1 COSTS AMOUNT TO 14.5 MILLION ZLOTYS