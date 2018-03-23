Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Idea Bank Plans To Follow KNF Guidelines, Transfer FY 2017 Net Profit To Supplementary Capital

March 23 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO FOLLOW THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR (KNF) GUIDELINES AND PROPOSES TO TRANSFER FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO SUPPLEMENTARY CAPITAL.

LC Corp BV Reduces Stake In Idea Bank To 2.29 Percent

March 22 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::LC CORP BV SELLS 3 MILLION OF CO SHARES FOR 46.8 MILLION ZLOTYS.LC CORP BV REDUCES STAKE IN CO TO 2.29 PERCENT FROM 6.17 PERCENT.LC CORP BV IS AFFILIATED WITH LESZEK CZARNECKI, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF IDEA BANK.

KNF Recommends Idea Bank To Retain FY 2017 Profit

March 19 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) ADVISES THE COMPANY TO INCREASE ITS OWN FUNDS THROUGH RETAINING FY 2017 PROFIT.WITHIN 7 DAYS KNF AWAITS THE STAND OF IDEA BANK'S MANAGEMENT BOARD AND THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE ABOVE RECOMMENDATION.

Idea Bank Eyes ROE At Over 10 Pct By 2020

March 9 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK ::IDEA PUBLISHES FOUR PILLARS OF ITS DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY OVER 2018-2020 IN ORDER TO STRENGTHEN ITS POSITION ON THE MARKET OF FINANCIAL AND BANKING SERVICES FOR SMALL COMPANIES.AMONG ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS UNTIL 2020, THE BANK PLANS TO KEEP INCREASING ITS ASSETS BY AT LEAST 2 BILLION ZLOTYS PER ANNUM, IT SAYS IN A STATEMENT.IT ALSO AIMS TO INCREASE ROA TO OVER 1 PERCENT AND ROE TO OVER 10 PERCENT AND TO LOWER C/I RATIO BELOW 45 PERCENT AND RISK COSTS OF NEW CREDIT PORTFOLIO BELOW 2 PERCENT.EARLIER THIS MORNING, CO POSTED FY NET PROFIT DOWN AT 230.8 MLN ZLOTYS nFWN1QR05K.

Idea Bank FY Net Profit downt at 230.8 Mln Zlotys YoY

March 9 (Reuters) - Idea Bank Sa ::FY NET PROFIT 230.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 440.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET INTEREST INCOME 681.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 624.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 311.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 341.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Idea Bank Q3 Net Profit At 102.5 Million Zlotys

Corrects brief from Oct. 27. Corrects Q3 net profit and net interest income in headline and body text following impairment update for Q3. Company corrected its own Q3 report.:Q3 NET PROFIT 102.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 100.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 93.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 155.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 171.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.COMPANY ANNOUNCED IMPAIRMENT UPDATE FOR Q3 ON FEB. 23 nL8N1QD5AG.

Idea Bank Updates Impairment For Q3 2017

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Idea Bank SA ::SAYS THAT IT WILL CORRECT ITS THIRD-QUARTER 2017 NON-CONSOLIDATED AND CONSOLIDATED RESULT BY 34.3 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS (27.9 MILLION ZLOTYS NET).THE CORRECTION COMES AS IT HAS DECIDED TO RECOGNISE AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 34.3 MILLION ZLOTYS AFTER REVIEWING ITS CREDIT PORTFOLIO AS AT END-SEPT..IT WILL PUBLISH CORRECTED REPORT FOR THE THIRD-QUARTER SEPARATELY.

Idea Bank: Idea Leasing signs merger plan with Getin Leasing

Oct 31 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::ITS UNIT, IDEA LEASING SA, SIGNS MERGER PLAN WITH GETIN LEASING SA.COST SAVINGS FOR CO IN MEDIUM TERM CAN REACH ABOUT 25 MILLION ZLOTYS YEARLY DUE TO SYNERGY.REVENUE SYNERGIES FOR CO CAN AMOUNT TO ABOUT 3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEARLY.

Idea Bank Q3 net profit up at 130.4 mln zlotys

Oct 27(Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 NET PROFIT 130.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 100.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 93.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 169.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 171.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Idea Bank Q3 result to be lower by 20 mln zlotys due to write down

Oct 20 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::PLANS TO MAKE WRITE DOWN ON INVESTMENT RELATED TO ITS UNIT THAT WILL LOWER CO'S Q3 RESULT BY 20 MILLION ZLOTYS.