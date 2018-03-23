Edition:
Idea Bank SA (IDE.WA)

IDE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

9.70PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

2.02zł (+26.30%)
Prev Close
7.68zł
Open
8.00zł
Day's High
9.70zł
Day's Low
7.80zł
Volume
1,120,670
Avg. Vol
41,432
52-wk High
26.89zł
52-wk Low
7.40zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Idea Bank Plans To Follow KNF Guidelines, Transfer FY 2017 Net Profit To Supplementary Capital
Friday, 23 Mar 2018 09:44am EDT 

March 23 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO FOLLOW THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR (KNF) GUIDELINES AND PROPOSES TO TRANSFER FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO SUPPLEMENTARY CAPITAL.  Full Article

LC Corp BV Reduces Stake In Idea Bank To 2.29 Percent
Thursday, 22 Mar 2018 12:34pm EDT 

March 22 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::LC CORP BV SELLS 3 MILLION OF CO SHARES FOR 46.8 MILLION ZLOTYS.LC CORP BV REDUCES STAKE IN CO TO 2.29 PERCENT FROM 6.17 PERCENT.LC CORP BV IS AFFILIATED WITH LESZEK CZARNECKI, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF IDEA BANK.  Full Article

KNF Recommends Idea Bank To Retain FY 2017 Profit
Friday, 16 Mar 2018 01:32pm EDT 

March 19 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) ADVISES THE COMPANY TO INCREASE ITS OWN FUNDS THROUGH RETAINING FY 2017 PROFIT.WITHIN 7 DAYS KNF AWAITS THE STAND OF IDEA BANK'S MANAGEMENT BOARD AND THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE ABOVE RECOMMENDATION.  Full Article

Idea Bank Eyes ROE At Over 10 Pct By 2020
Friday, 9 Mar 2018 05:01am EST 

March 9 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK ::IDEA PUBLISHES FOUR PILLARS OF ITS DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY OVER 2018-2020 IN ORDER TO STRENGTHEN ITS POSITION ON THE MARKET OF FINANCIAL AND BANKING SERVICES FOR SMALL COMPANIES.AMONG ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS UNTIL 2020, THE BANK PLANS TO KEEP INCREASING ITS ASSETS BY AT LEAST 2 BILLION ZLOTYS PER ANNUM, IT SAYS IN A STATEMENT.IT ALSO AIMS TO INCREASE ROA TO OVER 1 PERCENT AND ROE TO OVER 10 PERCENT AND TO LOWER C/I RATIO BELOW 45 PERCENT AND RISK COSTS OF NEW CREDIT PORTFOLIO BELOW 2 PERCENT.EARLIER THIS MORNING, CO POSTED FY NET PROFIT DOWN AT 230.8 MLN ZLOTYS nFWN1QR05K.  Full Article

Idea Bank FY Net Profit downt at 230.8 Mln Zlotys YoY
Friday, 9 Mar 2018 12:53am EST 

March 9 (Reuters) - Idea Bank Sa ::FY NET PROFIT 230.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 440.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET INTEREST INCOME 681.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 624.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 311.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 341.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Idea Bank Q3 Net Profit At 102.5 Million Zlotys
Friday, 2 Mar 2018 07:46am EST 

Corrects brief from Oct. 27. Corrects Q3 net profit and net interest income in headline and body text following impairment update for Q3. Company corrected its own Q3 report.:Q3 NET PROFIT 102.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 100.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 93.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 155.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 171.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.COMPANY ANNOUNCED IMPAIRMENT UPDATE FOR Q3 ON FEB. 23 nL8N1QD5AG.  Full Article

Idea Bank Updates Impairment For Q3 2017
Friday, 23 Feb 2018 10:20am EST 

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Idea Bank SA ::SAYS THAT IT WILL CORRECT ITS THIRD-QUARTER 2017 NON-CONSOLIDATED AND CONSOLIDATED RESULT BY 34.3 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS (27.9 MILLION ZLOTYS NET).THE CORRECTION COMES AS IT HAS DECIDED TO RECOGNISE AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 34.3 MILLION ZLOTYS AFTER REVIEWING ITS CREDIT PORTFOLIO AS AT END-SEPT..IT WILL PUBLISH CORRECTED REPORT FOR THE THIRD-QUARTER SEPARATELY.  Full Article

Idea Bank: Idea Leasing signs merger plan with Getin Leasing
Tuesday, 31 Oct 2017 11:50am EDT 

Oct 31 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::ITS UNIT, IDEA LEASING SA, SIGNS MERGER PLAN WITH GETIN LEASING SA.COST SAVINGS FOR CO IN MEDIUM TERM CAN REACH ABOUT 25 MILLION ZLOTYS YEARLY DUE TO SYNERGY.REVENUE SYNERGIES FOR CO CAN AMOUNT TO ABOUT 3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEARLY.  Full Article

Idea Bank Q3 net profit up at 130.4 mln zlotys
Friday, 27 Oct 2017 01:24am EDT 

Oct 27(Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 NET PROFIT 130.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 100.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 93.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 169.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 171.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Idea Bank Q3 result to be lower by 20 mln zlotys due to write down
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 11:22am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK SA ::PLANS TO MAKE WRITE DOWN ON INVESTMENT RELATED TO ITS UNIT THAT WILL LOWER CO'S Q3 RESULT BY 20 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

