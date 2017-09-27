Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 03:34am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nokia ::To help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand by deploying 1830 photonic services switch based wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) solution​.  Full Article

Idea Cellular says proposed MTC reduction by TRAI a "body blow" to all operators
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 08:29am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd ::Says "proposed reduction by the TRAI in the mobile termination charge (MTC) is a body blow to all operators".Says TRAI decision "will negatively impact the already stressed financial health of the sector"‍​.Says "expects that the TRAI decision will be recalled".  Full Article

Bharti Airtel loses 206,251 subscribers in August - industry body
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 05:34am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India::*Bharti Airtel Ltd loses 206,251 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 281 mln - industry body.*Vodafone India loses about 2.4 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 208.1 mln - industry body.*Idea Cellular Ltd loses about 2.9 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 191.1 mln - industry body.*Aircel loses 785,896 mobile subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 89.1 mln - industry body.*Telenor India unit loses 111,094 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 47 mln - industry body.  Full Article

Idea Cellular shareholders, creditors to consider amalgamation of co with Vodafone Mobile Services, Vodafone India
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 07:41am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd ::As directed by NCLT, shareholders, creditors to meet to consider amalgamation among Vodafone Mobile Services, Vodafone India and co.  Full Article

Indus Towers signs MoU with Indian Oil Corp
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 06:12am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indus Towers ::Signed MoU with Indian Oil Corp for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India..  Full Article

Idea Cellular filed application before NCLT for approval of Vodafone merger
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 11:49pm EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd :Co on Monday filed application before NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, for approval of merger with Vodafone India, Vodafone Mobile Services‍​.  Full Article

India's Idea cellular working with phone vendors to make phones affordable: exec
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 06:58am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - India's Idea Cellular :Exec says have no intention to subsidize handsets, working with phone vendors to make phones affordable.Exec says hopeful to launch Volte services in early half of calendar 2018.Exec says hopeful of government participation to de-stress telecom sector.Exec says trying to optimize cost to make up for loss of revenue.Exec says consolidation of market and higher data usage will lead to revenue recovery.  Full Article

Idea Cellular June quarter blended ARPU 141 rupees
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 07:33am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd :June quarter blended ARPU INR 141.June quarter ARPM 0.32 rupees.June quarter blended churn 6.7 percent.  Full Article

India's Idea Cellular posts June qtr loss
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 07:19am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd :India's Idea Cellular Ltd June quarter consol loss 8.15 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net loss was 6.71 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 81.82 billion rupees versus 95.52 billion rupees last year.Says upheaval in Indian wireless industry continued in Q1 FY 18.Says agrressive tariff offerings by Idea resulted in steep decline of voice and mobile data realisation rates‍​.Says for co, fall in realisation rates largely compensated by substantial volume growth in both mobile voice and data segments.Says co also remains on course to introduce VOLTE voice services on 4G LTE network by early calendar year 2018.Says net debt as on June 30, 2017 stands at INR 539.2 billion.Says capex guidance for FY18 stands at INR 60 billion.Co's gross investment in fixed has now risen to over 11.95 billion rupees, a net addition of 5.45 billion rupees over the last 24 months.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the National Stock Exchange.  Full Article

Idea Cellular says co, Vodafone India welcome CCI merger clearance
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 09:08am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd ::Vodafone and Idea welcome CCI merger clearance.Idea Cellular says "welcome decision of Competition Commission of India approving proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular".Idea Cellular - expected that other statutory approvals will be forthcoming and we anticipate completing transaction during 2018.  Full Article

BRIEF-Idea Cellular gets shareholders' nod for Vodafone merger

* Gets shareholders' nod for scheme of amalgamation among Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, Vodafone India Ltd & Idea Cellular Ltd

