Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nokia ::To help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand by deploying 1830 photonic services switch based wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) solution​.

Idea Cellular says proposed MTC reduction by TRAI a "body blow" to all operators

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd ::Says "proposed reduction by the TRAI in the mobile termination charge (MTC) is a body blow to all operators".Says TRAI decision "will negatively impact the already stressed financial health of the sector"‍​.Says "expects that the TRAI decision will be recalled".

Bharti Airtel loses 206,251 subscribers in August - industry body

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India::*Bharti Airtel Ltd loses 206,251 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 281 mln - industry body.*Vodafone India loses about 2.4 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 208.1 mln - industry body.*Idea Cellular Ltd loses about 2.9 mln subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 191.1 mln - industry body.*Aircel loses 785,896 mobile subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 89.1 mln - industry body.*Telenor India unit loses 111,094 subscribers in August, total mobile subscribers at Aug end 47 mln - industry body.

Idea Cellular shareholders, creditors to consider amalgamation of co with Vodafone Mobile Services, Vodafone India

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd ::As directed by NCLT, shareholders, creditors to meet to consider amalgamation among Vodafone Mobile Services, Vodafone India and co.

Indus Towers signs MoU with Indian Oil Corp

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indus Towers ::Signed MoU with Indian Oil Corp for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India..

Idea Cellular filed application before NCLT for approval of Vodafone merger

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd :Co on Monday filed application before NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, for approval of merger with Vodafone India, Vodafone Mobile Services‍​.

India's Idea cellular working with phone vendors to make phones affordable: exec

July 28 (Reuters) - India's Idea Cellular :Exec says have no intention to subsidize handsets, working with phone vendors to make phones affordable.Exec says hopeful to launch Volte services in early half of calendar 2018.Exec says hopeful of government participation to de-stress telecom sector.Exec says trying to optimize cost to make up for loss of revenue.Exec says consolidation of market and higher data usage will lead to revenue recovery.

Idea Cellular June quarter blended ARPU 141 rupees

July 27 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd :June quarter blended ARPU INR 141.June quarter ARPM 0.32 rupees.June quarter blended churn 6.7 percent.

India's Idea Cellular posts June qtr loss

July 27 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd :India's Idea Cellular Ltd June quarter consol loss 8.15 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net loss was 6.71 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 81.82 billion rupees versus 95.52 billion rupees last year.Says upheaval in Indian wireless industry continued in Q1 FY 18.Says agrressive tariff offerings by Idea resulted in steep decline of voice and mobile data realisation rates‍​.Says for co, fall in realisation rates largely compensated by substantial volume growth in both mobile voice and data segments.Says co also remains on course to introduce VOLTE voice services on 4G LTE network by early calendar year 2018.Says net debt as on June 30, 2017 stands at INR 539.2 billion.Says capex guidance for FY18 stands at INR 60 billion.Co's gross investment in fixed has now risen to over 11.95 billion rupees, a net addition of 5.45 billion rupees over the last 24 months.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the National Stock Exchange.

Idea Cellular says co, Vodafone India welcome CCI merger clearance

July 25 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd ::Vodafone and Idea welcome CCI merger clearance.Idea Cellular says "welcome decision of Competition Commission of India approving proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular".Idea Cellular - expected that other statutory approvals will be forthcoming and we anticipate completing transaction during 2018.