IDFC Bank Ltd (IDFB.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's IDFC Bank June-qtr profit up 65 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - IDFC Bank Ltd :June-quarter net profit 4.38 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year.June-quarter interest earned 21.45 billion billion rupees versus 19.75 billion rupees last year.June-quarter gross NPA 4.13 percent versus 2.99 percent previous quarter.June-quarter net NPA 1.70 percent versus 1.14 percent previous quarter.

India's IDFC Bank says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO

June 30 (Reuters) - Idfc Bank Ltd ::Says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO.

India's IDFC Bank says actively looking at several inorganic options

April 25 (Reuters) - India's IDFC Bank :Exec says actively looking at several inorganic options.Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4.Exec says gross value of bad loans sold to ARCs in Q4 about 40 billion rupees.Exec says telecom sector loan exposure is to strongest companies in industry.Exec says aims to take retail loans share to 50 pct in 36 months from 25 pct currently.

IDFC Bank March qtr profit up about 7 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Idfc Bank Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees versus 1.65 billion rupees last year.March quarter interest earned 22.23 billion rupees versus 18.16 billion rupees last year.March quarter gross NPA 2.99 percent versus 7.03 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 1.14 percent versus 2.57 percent previous quarter.March quarter provisions 48 million rupees versus 118.9 million rupees last year.Says also recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.75 per equity share.

IDFC Bank appoints Veena Mankar as non-executive chairperson

IDFC Bank Ltd :Appoints Veena Mankar as non-executive chairperson.

IDFC Bank Sept-qtr profit rises

IDFC Bank Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 3.88 billion rupees . Sept-quarter interest earned 20.83 billion rupees . Sept-quarter provisions 223.4 million rupees . Sept-quarter gross NPA 5.96 percent versus 6.09 percent previous quarter .Sept-quarter net NPA 2.44 percent versus 2.32 percent previous quarter.

IDFC Bank says co, IDFC Ltd not approved proposal for merger/reverse merger

IDFC Bank Ltd : Neither board of co nor IDFC Ltd approved any proposal for merger/reverse merger of co and IDFC Ltd . Neither IDFC Ltd nor IDFC Bank Ltd has yet made any formal application to RBI or any other regulatory bodies .

IDFC Bank posts June-qtr profit

IDFC Bank Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.65 billion rupees; interest earned 19.75 billion rupees; June-quarter provisions 236.1 million rupees . June-quarter gross NPA 6.09 percent versus 6.16 percent previous quarter; June-quarter net NPA 2.32 percent versus 2.39 percent previous quarter .

IDFC Bank to acquire 100 pct of Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd

IDFC Bank Ltd : To acquire a microfinance co . Further company coverage [IDFB.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Dilip Shanghvi, IDFC Bank, Telenor withdraw plans for payment bank

Dilip Shanghvi Family & Associates: Dilip Shanghvi Family & associates - Dilip Shanghvi, IDFC Bank and telenor financial services jointly agree to withdraw plans to establish a payments bank venture . Dilip Shanghvi Family & associates - payment bank license will not be pursued .