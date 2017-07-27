Edition:
IDFC Bank Ltd (IDFB.NS)

IDFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

56.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs56.30
Open
Rs56.40
Day's High
Rs56.70
Day's Low
Rs56.00
Volume
2,039,693
Avg. Vol
8,676,511
52-wk High
Rs81.45
52-wk Low
Rs52.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's IDFC Bank June-qtr profit up 65 pct
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 04:10am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - IDFC Bank Ltd :June-quarter net profit 4.38 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year.June-quarter interest earned 21.45 billion billion rupees versus 19.75 billion rupees last year.June-quarter gross NPA 4.13 percent versus 2.99 percent previous quarter.June-quarter net NPA 1.70 percent versus 1.14 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

India's IDFC Bank says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 08:48am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Idfc Bank Ltd ::Says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO.  Full Article

India's IDFC Bank says actively looking at several inorganic options
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 10:16am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - India's IDFC Bank :Exec says actively looking at several inorganic options.Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4.Exec says gross value of bad loans sold to ARCs in Q4 about 40 billion rupees.Exec says telecom sector loan exposure is to strongest companies in industry.Exec says aims to take retail loans share to 50 pct in 36 months from 25 pct currently.  Full Article

IDFC Bank March qtr profit up about 7 pct
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 09:20am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Idfc Bank Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees versus 1.65 billion rupees last year.March quarter interest earned 22.23 billion rupees versus 18.16 billion rupees last year.March quarter gross NPA 2.99 percent versus 7.03 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 1.14 percent versus 2.57 percent previous quarter.March quarter provisions 48 million rupees versus 118.9 million rupees last year.Says also recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.75 per equity share.  Full Article

IDFC Bank appoints Veena Mankar as non-executive chairperson
Thursday, 8 Dec 2016 06:25am EST 

IDFC Bank Ltd :Appoints Veena Mankar as non-executive chairperson.  Full Article

IDFC Bank Sept-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 06:54am EDT 

IDFC Bank Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 3.88 billion rupees . Sept-quarter interest earned 20.83 billion rupees . Sept-quarter provisions 223.4 million rupees . Sept-quarter gross NPA 5.96 percent versus 6.09 percent previous quarter .Sept-quarter net NPA 2.44 percent versus 2.32 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

IDFC Bank says co, IDFC Ltd not approved proposal for merger/reverse merger
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 08:17am EDT 

IDFC Bank Ltd : Neither board of co nor IDFC Ltd approved any proposal for merger/reverse merger of co and IDFC Ltd . Neither IDFC Ltd nor IDFC Bank Ltd has yet made any formal application to RBI or any other regulatory bodies .  Full Article

IDFC Bank posts June-qtr profit
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 04:53am EDT 

IDFC Bank Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.65 billion rupees; interest earned 19.75 billion rupees; June-quarter provisions 236.1 million rupees . June-quarter gross NPA 6.09 percent versus 6.16 percent previous quarter; June-quarter net NPA 2.32 percent versus 2.39 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

IDFC Bank to acquire 100 pct of Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 05:10am EDT 

IDFC Bank Ltd : To acquire a microfinance co . Further company coverage [IDFB.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Dilip Shanghvi, IDFC Bank, Telenor withdraw plans for payment bank
Friday, 20 May 2016 08:31am EDT 

Dilip Shanghvi Family & Associates: Dilip Shanghvi Family & associates - Dilip Shanghvi, IDFC Bank and telenor financial services jointly agree to withdraw plans to establish a payments bank venture . Dilip Shanghvi Family & associates - payment bank license will not be pursued .  Full Article

