IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)

IDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs63.30
Open
Rs63.60
Day's High
Rs64.65
Day's Low
Rs63.00
Volume
3,738,092
Avg. Vol
9,954,133
52-wk High
Rs71.30
52-wk Low
Rs50.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's IDFC June-qtr consol profit up 65 pct
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 07:06am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - IDFC Ltd :June quarter consol profit 2.99 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 30.58 billion rupees.Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income was INR 23.61 billion.  Full Article

India cenbank removes IDFC Ltd from foreign investment ban list
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 08:31am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India::Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- removal from ban list - FIIS/RPIS : M/S IDFC Limited.  Full Article

IDFC Ltd March qtr consol profit down about 8 pct
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 06:02am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - IDFC Ltd :March quarter consol net profit after tax 2.48 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 25.78 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.Consol PAT in march quarter last year was 2.71 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 21.02 billion.  Full Article

IDFC Ltd says NSE appoints Vikram Limaye as MD, CEO of the exchange
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 10:35pm EST 

IDFC Ltd :Says NSE board approved appointment of Vikram Limaye, managing director & CEO of IDFC Limited as the managing director & CEO of exchange.  Full Article

IDFC Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit down about 43 pct
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 02:46am EST 

IDFC Ltd : Dec-quarter consol net profit after tax 1.01 billion rupees . Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 28.25 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.76 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 21.70 billion rupees.  Full Article

IDFC Bank says co, IDFC Ltd not approved proposal for merger/reverse merger
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 08:17am EDT 

IDFC Bank Ltd : Neither board of co nor IDFC Ltd approved any proposal for merger/reverse merger of co and IDFC Ltd . Neither IDFC Ltd nor IDFC Bank Ltd has yet made any formal application to RBI or any other regulatory bodies .  Full Article

IDFC Ltd June-qtr consol profit down about 29 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 09:57am EDT 

IDFC Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit after tax 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income from operations 23.56 billion rupees . India's IDFC Ltd consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 2.54 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 21.93 billion rupees .  Full Article

IDFC Ltd News

