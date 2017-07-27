IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's IDFC June-qtr consol profit up 65 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - IDFC Ltd :June quarter consol profit 2.99 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 30.58 billion rupees.Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income was INR 23.61 billion.

India cenbank removes IDFC Ltd from foreign investment ban list

June 21 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India::Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- removal from ban list - FIIS/RPIS : M/S IDFC Limited.

IDFC Ltd March qtr consol profit down about 8 pct

April 28 (Reuters) - IDFC Ltd :March quarter consol net profit after tax 2.48 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 25.78 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.Consol PAT in march quarter last year was 2.71 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 21.02 billion.

IDFC Ltd says NSE appoints Vikram Limaye as MD, CEO of the exchange

IDFC Ltd :Says NSE board approved appointment of Vikram Limaye, managing director & CEO of IDFC Limited as the managing director & CEO of exchange.

IDFC Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit down about 43 pct

IDFC Ltd : Dec-quarter consol net profit after tax 1.01 billion rupees . Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 28.25 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.76 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 21.70 billion rupees.

IDFC Bank says co, IDFC Ltd not approved proposal for merger/reverse merger

IDFC Bank Ltd : Neither board of co nor IDFC Ltd approved any proposal for merger/reverse merger of co and IDFC Ltd . Neither IDFC Ltd nor IDFC Bank Ltd has yet made any formal application to RBI or any other regulatory bodies .

IDFC Ltd June-qtr consol profit down about 29 pct

IDFC Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit after tax 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income from operations 23.56 billion rupees . India's IDFC Ltd consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 2.54 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 21.93 billion rupees .