Edition:
United States

Indra Sistemas SA (IDR.MC)

IDR.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

13.28EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.24 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
€13.05
Open
€13.03
Day's High
€13.35
Day's Low
€13.03
Volume
805,399
Avg. Vol
587,949
52-wk High
€14.00
52-wk Low
€9.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indra to equip Thessaloniki's metro with contactless ticketing systems‍​
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 07:13am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::WINS CONTRACT TO EQUIP THESSALONIKI'S METRO WITH CONTACTLESS TICKETING SYSTEMS‍​.  Full Article

Indra wins contract for Naviair at Billund International Airport
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 05:31am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::SAYS WINS CONTRACT FOR DENMARK’S NAVIAIR TO DEPLOY RADAR SYSTEMS AT BILLUND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.  Full Article

Indra signs 109 mln euro contract with Italian public administration
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 04:44am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::SAYS IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS 109 MILLION EURO CONTRACT WITH ITALIAN PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION TO IMPLEMENT DIGITIZATION PROJECT.THE CONSORTIUM IS COMPOSED OF INDRA, ALMAVIVA, ALMAWAVE AND PWC .  Full Article

Indra wins 4.5 mln euro contract for Delhi Metro
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 05:52am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::SAYS TO IMPLEMENT CONTACTLESS TICKETING TECHNOLOGY IN 14 NEW SUBWAY STATIONS IN DELHI FOR 4.5 MILLION EUROS.  Full Article

Indra signs contract to modernize three air control centers in Indonesia
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 06:06am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::SAYS WINS NEW CONTRACT FOR MODERNIZING THREE AIR CONTROL CENTERS IN INDONESIA.  Full Article

Indra to modernize air traffic management systems for Nats
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 07:58am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - NATS::AWARDS INDRA <<>> CONTRACT TO DELIVER TECHNOLOGY NECESSARY FOR MODERNISING AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS - NATS.  Full Article

Indra 2017 guidance confirmed ‍​
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 01:59am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - INDRA ::2017 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED (REVENUES, EBIT MARGIN AND FCF PRE-WORKING CAPITAL, PRE-TECNOCOM) ‍​.  Full Article

Indra H1 net profit up at 38 million euros versus year ago
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 01:56am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 38 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 31 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 1.38 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.33 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 108 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 100 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.ORDER PORTFOLIO 3.75 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE VERSUS 3.34 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE 2016.  Full Article

Indra says to increase defense and security investments
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 08:00am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::TO PRESENT NEW STRATEGIC PLAN IN AUTUMN WHICH CONTEMPLATES INCREASE IN DEFENSE & SECURITY INVESTMENTS.  Full Article

Indra: Avinor Navigation Services in Norway signs first contract within iTEC alliance
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 09:39am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA :AVINOR NAVIGATION SERVICES IN NORWAY SIGNS FIRST CONTRACT WITH INDRA WITHIN ITEC ALLIANCE.THAT AGREEMENT INITIATES WITH SIGNING OF A CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT A TRAINING PLATFORM TO ENABLE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS TO FAMILIARIZE THEMSELVES WITH ITEC SYSTEM..CONTRACT WILL ALSO ENABLE DEVELOPMENT OF DETAILED REQUIREMENTS OF SYSTEMS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN AVINOR ANS CONTROL CENTERS..  Full Article

Indra Sistemas SA News

BRIEF-Indra to equip Thessaloniki's metro with contactless ticketing systems‍​

* WINS CONTRACT TO EQUIP THESSALONIKI'S METRO WITH CONTACTLESS TICKETING SYSTEMS‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

» More IDR.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials