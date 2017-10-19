Indra Sistemas SA (IDR.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indra to equip Thessaloniki's metro with contactless ticketing systems‍​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::WINS CONTRACT TO EQUIP THESSALONIKI'S METRO WITH CONTACTLESS TICKETING SYSTEMS‍​.

Indra wins contract for Naviair at Billund International Airport

Sept 28 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::SAYS WINS CONTRACT FOR DENMARK’S NAVIAIR TO DEPLOY RADAR SYSTEMS AT BILLUND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

Indra signs 109 mln euro contract with Italian public administration

Sept 5 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::SAYS IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS 109 MILLION EURO CONTRACT WITH ITALIAN PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION TO IMPLEMENT DIGITIZATION PROJECT.THE CONSORTIUM IS COMPOSED OF INDRA, ALMAVIVA, ALMAWAVE AND PWC .

Indra wins 4.5 mln euro contract for Delhi Metro

Aug 17 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::SAYS TO IMPLEMENT CONTACTLESS TICKETING TECHNOLOGY IN 14 NEW SUBWAY STATIONS IN DELHI FOR 4.5 MILLION EUROS.

Indra signs contract to modernize three air control centers in Indonesia

Aug 10 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::SAYS WINS NEW CONTRACT FOR MODERNIZING THREE AIR CONTROL CENTERS IN INDONESIA.

Indra to modernize air traffic management systems for Nats

July 31 (Reuters) - NATS::AWARDS INDRA << >> CONTRACT TO DELIVER TECHNOLOGY NECESSARY FOR MODERNISING AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS - NATS.

Indra 2017 guidance confirmed ‍​

July 28 (Reuters) - INDRA ::2017 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED (REVENUES, EBIT MARGIN AND FCF PRE-WORKING CAPITAL, PRE-TECNOCOM) ‍​.

Indra H1 net profit up at 38 million euros versus year ago

July 28 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 38 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 31 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 1.38 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.33 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 108 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 100 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.ORDER PORTFOLIO 3.75 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE VERSUS 3.34 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE 2016.

Indra says to increase defense and security investments

June 29 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::TO PRESENT NEW STRATEGIC PLAN IN AUTUMN WHICH CONTEMPLATES INCREASE IN DEFENSE & SECURITY INVESTMENTS.

Indra: Avinor Navigation Services in Norway signs first contract within iTEC alliance

June 8 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA :AVINOR NAVIGATION SERVICES IN NORWAY SIGNS FIRST CONTRACT WITH INDRA WITHIN ITEC ALLIANCE.THAT AGREEMENT INITIATES WITH SIGNING OF A CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT A TRAINING PLATFORM TO ENABLE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS TO FAMILIARIZE THEMSELVES WITH ITEC SYSTEM..CONTRACT WILL ALSO ENABLE DEVELOPMENT OF DETAILED REQUIREMENTS OF SYSTEMS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN AVINOR ANS CONTROL CENTERS..