IFB Industries Ltd (IFBI.NS)

July 27 (Reuters) - India's IFB Industries Ltd ::June quarter profit 73.8 million rupees versus profit of 156 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.34 billion rupees versus 4.55 billion rupees year ago.

IFB Industries Ltd :Accorded in-principle approval to buy 100 percent stake of Global Automotive & Appliances, Singapore from IFB Automotive for INR 200 million.