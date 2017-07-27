Edition:
IFB Industries Ltd (IFBI.NS)

IFBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

910.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs52.60 (+6.13%)
Prev Close
Rs858.30
Open
Rs859.80
Day's High
Rs949.00
Day's Low
Rs855.55
Volume
60,021
Avg. Vol
43,084
52-wk High
Rs949.00
52-wk Low
Rs365.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's IFB Industries June-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 07:34am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - India's IFB Industries Ltd ::June quarter profit 73.8 million rupees versus profit of 156 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.34 billion rupees versus 4.55 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

IFB Industries to buy 100 pct stake in Global Automotive & Appliances, Singapore
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 08:17am EDT 

IFB Industries Ltd :Accorded in-principle approval to buy 100 percent stake of Global Automotive & Appliances, Singapore from IFB Automotive for INR 200 million.  Full Article

IFB Industries Dec-qtr profit more than doubles
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 06:34am EST 

Ifb Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 155.8 million rupees versus profit 64.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 4.50 billion rupees versus 4.07 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

IFB Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's IFB Industries June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 73.8 million rupees versus profit of 156 million rupees year ago

