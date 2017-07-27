IFB Industries Ltd (IFBI.NS)
IFBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
910.90INR
19 Oct 2017
910.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs52.60 (+6.13%)
Rs52.60 (+6.13%)
Prev Close
Rs858.30
Rs858.30
Open
Rs859.80
Rs859.80
Day's High
Rs949.00
Rs949.00
Day's Low
Rs855.55
Rs855.55
Volume
60,021
60,021
Avg. Vol
43,084
43,084
52-wk High
Rs949.00
Rs949.00
52-wk Low
Rs365.00
Rs365.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
* June quarter profit 73.8 million rupees versus profit of 156 million rupees year ago