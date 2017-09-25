Edition:
Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)

IFC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

104.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.50 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$103.90
Open
$104.12
Day's High
$105.18
Day's Low
$103.98
Volume
255,866
Avg. Vol
221,941
52-wk High
$105.18
52-wk Low
$90.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OneBeacon says all regulatory approvals obtained for co's acquisition by Intact Financial
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 07:00am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd ::All regulatory approvals obtained for Intact Financial Corporation's acquisition of OneBeacon.OneBeacon Insurance-announced all regulatory approvals required to complete previously announced acquisition of co by intact financial have been obtained.  Full Article

Intact Financial Corp announces $150 mln preferred share offering
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 08:56am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact Financial Corporation announces $150 million preferred share offering.Intact Financial - Entered agreement with syndicate of underwriters who have agreed to buy 6 million non-cumulative class A shares, series 6 from Intact​.Intact Financial Corp - Net proceeds will be used to partially fund previously announced acquisition of Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd.Intact Financial Corp - Series 6 shares will yield 5.30 percent per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by board of directors of company​.Intact Financial - ‍Underwriters agreed to buy the 6 million non-cumulative class A shares, series 6 for sale to public at a price of $25.00/series 6 share​.  Full Article

Intact Financial Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.44
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2-2017 results.Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.44.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Intact Financial Corp qtrly EPS $1.82.Intact Financial Corp - "industry's ROE is expected to improve but remain slightly below its long-term average of 10% over next 12 months".Qtrly combined ratio of 95.0% despite elevated catastrophe losses, 4.2 points better than last year.  Full Article

Intact Financial Corp signs 5-year renewal agreement with Uniban Canada
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 05:00pm EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp ::Intact Financial Corporation signs 5-year renewal agreement with Uniban Canada.Uniban Canada says renewal of a 5-year agreement with intact financial corporation.  Full Article

Intact Financial estimates catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q2 of about $105 mln on pre-tax basis
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 05:12pm EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp ::Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q2 of 2017 of approximately $105 million on a pre-tax basis.  Full Article

Intact Financial announces $425 mln medium term note offering
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 06:17pm EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact financial corporation announces $425 million medium term note offering.Intact financial corp- ‍intends to issue $425 million principal amount of series 7 unsecured medium term notes​.Intact financial corp - ‍notes will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 2.85% until maturity on june 7, 2027​.Intact financial- ‍net proceeds from offering will be used to partially fund purchase price for acquisition of all shares of onebeacon insurance group​.  Full Article

Intact Financial announces $125 mln preferred share offering
Friday, 12 May 2017 08:50am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact financial corporation announces $125 million preferred share offering.Intact financial corp - series 5 share offering is expected to close on may 24, 2017.Intact financial corp - offering of 5 million non-cumulative class a shares, series 5 from intact for sale to public at a price of $25 per series 5 share.Intact financial corp - net proceeds will be used to partially fund previously announced acquisition of onebeacon insurance group, ltd.Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will yield 5.20% per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by board of directors of company.Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will not be redeemable prior to june 30, 2022.  Full Article

OneBeacon to be acquired by Intact Financial for $1.7 bln
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 04:22pm EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd ::OneBeacon - to be acquired by intact financial corporation for $1.7 billion; deal for $18.10 per share.OneBeacon- OneBeacon debt of about $275 million to remain outstanding; expects to continue paying qtrly dividends as per past practice prior to deal closing.  Full Article

Intact Financial to buy OneBeacon Insurance
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 04:22pm EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact Financial Corporation to acquire US specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for US $1.7 billion.Intact Financial Corp - deal to be accretive to net operating income per share within 24 months.Intact Financial Corp - deal accretive to net operating income per share within 24 months of closing.Intact Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be neutral to net operating income per share in 2018.Intact Financial - intends to finance acquisition and related transaction expenses using a combination of $700 million of equity financing among others.Intact Financial Corp - will cancel automatic share purchase plan announced on March 27, 2017 and suspend its normal course issuer bid.Intact Financial Corp- transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies.Intact-Intends to deal expenses also using about $700 million of excess capital and about $1.0 billion of financing comprised of bank term loans and others.Intact-$700 million of equity financing is through $360 million bought deal subscription receipt offering, $340 million private placement of subscription receipts.Intact Financial- OneBeacon has ability to terminate deal subject to $85.1 million termination fee payment,reimbursement of intact's expenses up to $22 million.Intact-$340 million private placement issued to caisse de dépôt et placement du québec, Canada pension plan investment board, Ontario teachers' pension plan.  Full Article

Intact Financial Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.90
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 04:20pm EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp ::Intact Financial Corporation reports Q1-2017 results.Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.90.Q1 earnings per share view C$1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 earnings per share C$1.08.Qtrly net investment income $105 million versus $104 million.  Full Article

