Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OneBeacon says all regulatory approvals obtained for co's acquisition by Intact Financial

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd ::All regulatory approvals obtained for Intact Financial Corporation's acquisition of OneBeacon.OneBeacon Insurance-announced all regulatory approvals required to complete previously announced acquisition of co by intact financial have been obtained.

Intact Financial Corp announces $150 mln preferred share offering

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact Financial Corporation announces $150 million preferred share offering.Intact Financial - Entered agreement with syndicate of underwriters who have agreed to buy 6 million non-cumulative class A shares, series 6 from Intact​.Intact Financial Corp - Net proceeds will be used to partially fund previously announced acquisition of Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd.Intact Financial Corp - Series 6 shares will yield 5.30 percent per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by board of directors of company​.Intact Financial - ‍Underwriters agreed to buy the 6 million non-cumulative class A shares, series 6 for sale to public at a price of $25.00/series 6 share​.

Intact Financial Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.44

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2-2017 results.Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.44.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Intact Financial Corp qtrly EPS $1.82.Intact Financial Corp - "industry's ROE is expected to improve but remain slightly below its long-term average of 10% over next 12 months".Qtrly combined ratio of 95.0% despite elevated catastrophe losses, 4.2 points better than last year.

Intact Financial Corp signs 5-year renewal agreement with Uniban Canada

July 6 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp ::Intact Financial Corporation signs 5-year renewal agreement with Uniban Canada.Uniban Canada says renewal of a 5-year agreement with intact financial corporation.

Intact Financial estimates catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q2 of about $105 mln on pre-tax basis

July 5 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp ::Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q2 of 2017 of approximately $105 million on a pre-tax basis.

Intact Financial announces $425 mln medium term note offering

May 31 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact financial corporation announces $425 million medium term note offering.Intact financial corp- ‍intends to issue $425 million principal amount of series 7 unsecured medium term notes​.Intact financial corp - ‍notes will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 2.85% until maturity on june 7, 2027​.Intact financial- ‍net proceeds from offering will be used to partially fund purchase price for acquisition of all shares of onebeacon insurance group​.

Intact Financial announces $125 mln preferred share offering

May 12 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact financial corporation announces $125 million preferred share offering.Intact financial corp - series 5 share offering is expected to close on may 24, 2017.Intact financial corp - offering of 5 million non-cumulative class a shares, series 5 from intact for sale to public at a price of $25 per series 5 share.Intact financial corp - net proceeds will be used to partially fund previously announced acquisition of onebeacon insurance group, ltd.Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will yield 5.20% per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by board of directors of company.Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will not be redeemable prior to june 30, 2022.

OneBeacon to be acquired by Intact Financial for $1.7 bln

May 2 (Reuters) - OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd ::OneBeacon - to be acquired by intact financial corporation for $1.7 billion; deal for $18.10 per share.OneBeacon- OneBeacon debt of about $275 million to remain outstanding; expects to continue paying qtrly dividends as per past practice prior to deal closing.

Intact Financial to buy OneBeacon Insurance

May 2 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp :Intact Financial Corporation to acquire US specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for US $1.7 billion.Intact Financial Corp - deal to be accretive to net operating income per share within 24 months.Intact Financial Corp - deal accretive to net operating income per share within 24 months of closing.Intact Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be neutral to net operating income per share in 2018.Intact Financial - intends to finance acquisition and related transaction expenses using a combination of $700 million of equity financing among others.Intact Financial Corp - will cancel automatic share purchase plan announced on March 27, 2017 and suspend its normal course issuer bid.Intact Financial Corp- transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies.Intact-Intends to deal expenses also using about $700 million of excess capital and about $1.0 billion of financing comprised of bank term loans and others.Intact-$700 million of equity financing is through $360 million bought deal subscription receipt offering, $340 million private placement of subscription receipts.Intact Financial- OneBeacon has ability to terminate deal subject to $85.1 million termination fee payment,reimbursement of intact's expenses up to $22 million.Intact-$340 million private placement issued to caisse de dépôt et placement du québec, Canada pension plan investment board, Ontario teachers' pension plan.

Intact Financial Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.90

May 2 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp ::Intact Financial Corporation reports Q1-2017 results.Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.90.Q1 earnings per share view C$1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 earnings per share C$1.08.Qtrly net investment income $105 million versus $104 million.