IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)

IFCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

22.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs22.70
Open
Rs22.75
Day's High
Rs22.85
Day's Low
Rs22.40
Volume
910,670
Avg. Vol
6,191,452
52-wk High
Rs33.45
52-wk Low
Rs20.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IFCI sells 24 pct stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 02:19am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - IFCI Ltd ::Says sold 24 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India at average price of 150.03 rupees‍​.  Full Article

IFCI approves sale of 4.2 mln shares of NSE
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 09:25am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - IFCI Ltd ::Approved sale of 4.2 million shares comprising of 0.86 percent of total equity shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full.  Full Article

Tourism Finance Corp says co has no knowledge about any prospective buyer
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 03:11am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd :Tourism Finance Corporation of India clarifies on news item that Thomas Cook may buy IFCI's 26.09 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp.Says co has no knowledge about any prospective buyer.  Full Article

India's IFCI Ltd June-qtr loss widens
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 06:09am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - IFCI Ltd ::June quarter loss 2.77 billion rupees versus loss 1.10 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 4.60 billion rupees versus 8.22 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

IFCI announces appointment of Sanjeev Kaushik as deputy MD in additional charge
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 08:46am EDT 

IFCI Ltd :Says confirmation of appointment of Sanjeev Kaushik as deputy managing director, IFCI Limited in additional charge.  Full Article

IFCI says made disinvestment of 225000 shares of NSE worth INR 3950 each
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 08:20am EDT 

IFCI Ltd : Made disinvestment of 225000 shares of nse worth inr 3950 each .  Full Article

IFCI Ltd News

BRIEF-IFCI seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 billion rupees via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2yYnsUZ Further company coverage:

