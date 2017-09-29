IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IFCI sells 24 pct stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India

Sept 29 (Reuters) - IFCI Ltd ::Says sold 24 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India at average price of 150.03 rupees‍​.

IFCI approves sale of 4.2 mln shares of NSE

Sept 25 (Reuters) - IFCI Ltd ::Approved sale of 4.2 million shares comprising of 0.86 percent of total equity shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full.

Tourism Finance Corp says co has no knowledge about any prospective buyer

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd :Tourism Finance Corporation of India clarifies on news item that Thomas Cook may buy IFCI's 26.09 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp.Says co has no knowledge about any prospective buyer.

India's IFCI Ltd June-qtr loss widens

Aug 10 (Reuters) - IFCI Ltd ::June quarter loss 2.77 billion rupees versus loss 1.10 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 4.60 billion rupees versus 8.22 billion rupees year ago.

IFCI announces appointment of Sanjeev Kaushik as deputy MD in additional charge

IFCI Ltd :Says confirmation of appointment of Sanjeev Kaushik as deputy managing director, IFCI Limited in additional charge.

IFCI says made disinvestment of 225000 shares of NSE worth INR 3950 each

IFCI Ltd : Made disinvestment of 225000 shares of nse worth inr 3950 each .