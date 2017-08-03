Interfor Corp (IFP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Interfor Corp ::Interfor reports q2'17 results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.35.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.41.Qtrly ‍total sales $511.4 million versus $456.8 million in q1​.Q2 revenue view c$511.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

By David Ljunggren:Canadian government says deeply disappointed by U.S. decision "to impose unfair and punitive anti-dumping duties".Canadian government says U.S. decision to exclude three provinces from duties "represents significant progress in this longstanding dispute".Canadian government says will continue efforts to maintain dialogue with United States on lumber, remains confident a negotiated settlement is possible.

May 4 (Reuters) - Interfor Corp :Interfor reports Q1'17 results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.28.Q1 sales C$456.8 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.32.

April 25 (Reuters) - :Canadian energy minister tells CBC that PM Trudeau is scheduled to speak to President Trump "within the next couple of hours".

April 25 (Reuters) - :Canada's natural resources minister on U.S. decision on softwood lumber: we have prevailed in the past and will do so again.Canada's natural resources minister: our government is taking immediate action to help affected companies, communities and workers.Canada's natural resources minister: we will continue to press American counterparts to rescind this unwarranted trade action.Canada's natural resources minister: we remain confident negotiated settlement on softwood is possible and in best interests of both countries.Canada's natural resources minister, asked what he thinks is behind recent U.S. comments on dairy, lumber industries, says, "I have no idea".Canada's natural resources minister: irritants in Canada-U.S. trading relationship are not new.Canada's natural resources minister: if we look at history of lumber dispute, there will inevitably be job losses from tariffs on softwood.Canada's natural resources minister, asked whether will file WTO or NAFTA challenges, says those options are open to us.

Interfor Corp : Interfor Corp - Lumber production in Q3'16 was 628 million board feet versus 637 million board feet in Q2'16 . Interfor reports Q3'16 results . Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.33 . Q3 earnings per share C$0.22 . Q3 sales C$457.6 million .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Interfor Corp : Appoints Gillian L. Platt to its board of directors .Appointment of Platt brings number of directors from nine to ten.

Interfor Corp : Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30 . Interfor reports Q2'16 results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.33 . Q2 sales C$458.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$434.3 million . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Monetization process for Tacoma Sawmill property is proceeding on track, with sale expected to close in second half of 2016.

Interfor Corp:British Columbia is set to announce an historic agreement to protect a massive swath of rainforest along its coastline - RTRS.having reached a deal that marries the interests of First Nations, the logging industry and environmentalists after a decade of often-tense negotiations - RTRS.The agreement will see roughly 85% of forest within the Great Bear Rainforest protected, with the other 15% available for logging under the "most stringent" standards in North America, environmental groups involved in the talks said. - RTRS.The Great Bear Rainforest is one of the world's largest temperate rainforests and the habitat of the Spirit Bear, a rare subspecies of the black bear with white fur and claws. It is also home to 26 Aboriginal groups, known as First Nations. - RTRS."Under this landmark agreement, more old and second growth forest will be protected, while still ensuring opportunities for economic development and jobs for local First Nations," said Premier Christy Clark in a statement. - RTRS.The Great Bear rainforest, which includes forests, waterways and mountains, covers 6.4 million hectares of the province's coast. - RTRS.By the early 2000s, environmental groups and industry players, including Interfor Corp, Western Forest Products Inc and Catalyst Paper, had started talks. - RTRS.At the same time, government began negotiating with the Coastal First Nations and Nanwakolas Council. - RTRS.