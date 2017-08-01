Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Infineon says inventories healthy; bookings full but weak dollar drags

By Eric Auchard:says inventories healthy; bookings full, with many areas of market over-heated, but weak dollar is headwind.says 300 mm Dresden fabrication plant is on track to reach profitability and begin to surpass existing 200 mm fabs by end of year.

Infineon CEO says looking at acquisition targets in U.S. and North America

May 4 (Reuters) - Infineon :CEO says continues to look at potential acquisitions.CEO says looking at potential acquisition targets in U.S. and North America.

Infineon says current pick-up in orders come from short-term orders

Infineon : Says inventory levels rather healthy at the moment . Infineon says current pick-up in orders come from short-term orders

Infineon Technologies raises outlook for Q2 and FY 2017

Infineon Technologies AG : Increases outlook for second fiscal quarter of the 2017 fiscal year and for full 2017 fiscal year . In Q2 of 2017 fiscal year, infineon now expects a stronger quarter-on-quarter revenue increase of approximately 8 percent . Now forecasts revenue growth for 2017 fiscal year in range of 8 to 11 percent, and a segment result margin of around 17 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance . Due to stronger than expected development of revenues and order entry, higher investments in property, plant and equipment will be required .Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and capitalized development costs in region of 1,050 million euros ($1.13 billion) are now expected for 2017 fiscal year.

Cree Inc says will be reintegrating Wolfspeed business into Cree

Cree Inc : Cree Inc says will be reintegrating Wolfspeed business into Cree . Cree says will be eliminating Wolfspeed executive-level positions created in connection with originally planned initial public offering of Wolfspeed .Cree says Franco Plastina, Cree's executive vice president - Power and RF, and CEO of Wolfspeed business unit, has stepped down from those positions.

Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction

Cree Inc : Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction . Cree Inc - wolfspeed to be reintegrated into cree . Cree Inc says termination of this transaction with infineon will trigger a termination fee of $12.5 million being paid to cree . Cree Inc - termination of this transaction with infineon will trigger a termination fee of $12.5 million being paid to Cree . Cree Inc - Cree and Infineon have been unable to identify alternatives which would address national security concerns of CFIUS .Cree Inc - Wolfspeed will now be reported as a separate segment of cree's continuing operations.

Infineon says sees limited effect of Brexit on business

Infineon : Ceo says sees extreme low probability that wolfpseed deal will succeed . C ceo says in talks with cfius about wolfspeed deal, can not give further details . Ceo says does not see immediate effect of tax plans of trump administration . Cfo says will appeal eu cartel decision at european court . Board member says it is not likely it can save wolfspeed deal with remedies . Management board member says will continue to participate in chip sector consolidation . Management board member says sees limited effect of brexit

Infineon CEO says expects to close Wolfspeed acquisition any time soon

Infineon : CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon

Infineon says Macom has not won patent lawsuit

Infineon Technologies AG says : Corrects misstatements made by Macom Technology Solutions . Contrary to press releases by Macom, the court has made no decision that Infineon has "acted improperly in trying to operate in Macom's exclusive field." . Infineon says lawsuit between Infineon Technologies AG, its subsidiary Infineon Technologies Americas Corp., and Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., is still in its early stages . The court has made no decision on the merits. Macom has neither won the case nor is settlement imminent . Macom had been willfully infringing patents owned by Infineon Americas by operating outside the scope of a license agreement. Macom admitted to the infringement but rejected Infineon America’s offer to broaden the license agreement to cover the infringement. Infineon Americas therefore terminated Macom's license in March 2016. . Macom then filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. While no decision has been made on the merits, the court dismissed claims in Macom's second attempt at a complaint in October 2016.

Infineon buys Innoluce in autonomous driving push

Infineon Technologies AG :Buys Innoluce BV, a Dutch fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Nijmegen, to strengthen its position in automated driving.