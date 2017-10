Igarashi Motors India Ltd (IGAM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Igarashi Motors India June qtr PAT falls

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Igarashi Motors India Ltd :June quarter PAT 179.9 million rupees versus PAT 189.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.35 billion rupees versus 1.29 billion rupees year ago.

Igarashi Motors India to consider amalgamation of Agile Electric Sub Assembly with co

May 19 (Reuters) - Igarashi Motors India Ltd :Says to consider amalgamation of Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd with co.Says to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders.

Igarashi Motors India March-qtr profit falls

May 11 (Reuters) - India's Igarashi Motors India Ltd :March quarter net profit 178.8 million rupees versus profit 185.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 1.31 billion rupees versus 1.29 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 6.61 rupees per share.

Igarashi Motors India says co to consider business re-organization

Igarashi Motors India Ltd :Says to discuss and consider business re-organization, including amalgamation of group company(ies).

Igarashi Motors India Sept qtr profit rises

Igarashi Motors India Ltd : Igarashi Motors India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 191.7 million rupees versus profit 147.4 million rupees year ago .Igarashi Motors India Ltd - sept quarter net sales 1.3 billion rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees year ago.

Igarashi Motors India March-qtr profit rises

Igarashi Motors India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 185.5 million rupees versus 170.4 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.27 billion rupees versus 1.02 billion rupees last year . Recommended final dividend of INR 1.50 rupees per share .

Igarashi Motors India Ltd declares Interim Dividend

Igarashi Motors India Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4 Indian rupees per equity share on face value of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend will be paid to members of the company on or after March 28, 2016.