Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd :Says ‍approved 1:5 stock split​.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees versus profit of 1.48 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 1.59 billion rupees.June quarter total income 11.79 billion rupees versus 10.06 billion rupees last year.

July 21 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd ::Says to consider sub division of equity shares‍​.

July 14 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd :Says gets permission from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay City Gas Distribution network in Gurugram.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd :Says appointment of S. Ramesh as chairman in place of M. Ravindran w.e.f. January 14, 2017.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : Indraprastha Gas Ltd - sept quarter net profit 1.44 billion rupees . Indraprastha Gas Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 10.71 billion rupees . Indraprastha Gas -capex during april-sept has been around 1 billion rupees . Indraprastha Gas Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.67 billion rupees .Indraprastha Gas Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 3.5 per share.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.48 billion rupees versus 1.03 billion rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 8.97 billion rupees versus 8.99 billion rupees last year .

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : Got LoI from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for grant of authorization for development of CGD network in Rewari district .

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : E. s. ranganathan has been nominated by gail India as md of Indraprastha, taking over from narendra kumar .