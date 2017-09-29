Edition:
United States

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)

IGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,548.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-25.60 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
Rs1,573.75
Open
Rs1,569.00
Day's High
Rs1,569.00
Day's Low
Rs1,547.00
Volume
67,527
Avg. Vol
461,424
52-wk High
Rs1,583.90
52-wk Low
Rs793.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indraprastha Gas gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 09:27am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares.  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas ‍approves 1:5 stock split​
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:31am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd :Says ‍approved 1:5 stock split​.  Full Article

India's Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 9 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:13am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees versus profit of 1.48 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 1.59 billion rupees.June quarter total income 11.79 billion rupees versus 10.06 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas to consider sub-division of equity shares‍​
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 01:47am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd ::Says to consider sub division of equity shares‍​.  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas gets nod from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay CGD network in Gurugram
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 08:30am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd :Says gets permission from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay City Gas Distribution network in Gurugram.  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas appoints S. Ramesh as chairman
Friday, 13 Jan 2017 06:39am EST 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd :Says appointment of S. Ramesh as chairman in place of M. Ravindran w.e.f. January 14, 2017.  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas Sept qtr profit up about 42 pct
Wednesday, 16 Nov 2016 08:00am EST 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : Indraprastha Gas Ltd - sept quarter net profit 1.44 billion rupees . Indraprastha Gas Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 10.71 billion rupees . Indraprastha Gas -capex during april-sept has been around 1 billion rupees . Indraprastha Gas Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.67 billion rupees .Indraprastha Gas Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 3.5 per share.  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 44 pct
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 04:14am EDT 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.48 billion rupees versus 1.03 billion rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 8.97 billion rupees versus 8.99 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas gets LoI for development of city gas distribution network in Rewari
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 06:36am EDT 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : Got LoI from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for grant of authorization for development of CGD network in Rewari district .  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas says E. S. Ranganathan been nominated as MD
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 02:58am EDT 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd : E. s. ranganathan has been nominated by gail India as md of Indraprastha, taking over from narendra kumar .  Full Article

Indraprastha Gas Ltd News

BRIEF-‍Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards

* Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL's CNG gas stations​

» More IGAS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials