Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)
1,548.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-25.60 (-1.63%)
Rs1,573.75
Rs1,569.00
Rs1,569.00
Rs1,547.00
67,527
461,424
Rs1,583.90
Rs793.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Indraprastha Gas gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Indraprastha Gas approves 1:5 stock split
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd
India's Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 9 pct
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Indraprastha Gas to consider sub-division of equity shares
July 21 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Indraprastha Gas gets nod from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay CGD network in Gurugram
July 14 (Reuters) - Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Indraprastha Gas appoints S. Ramesh as chairman
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Indraprastha Gas Sept qtr profit up about 42 pct
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 44 pct
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Indraprastha Gas gets LoI for development of city gas distribution network in Rewari
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Indraprastha Gas says E. S. Ranganathan been nominated as MD
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
BRIEF-Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards
* Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL's CNG gas stations