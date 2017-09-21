IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IG Group Holdings says Q1 revenue up 21 pct to 135.2 mln pounds

Sept 21 (Reuters) - IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC ::Q1 TOTAL REVENUE OF 135.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 111.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.PRIOR YEAR PERIOD WAS IMPACTED BY PROACTIVE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO PROTECT CLIENTS FROM EXTREME VOLATILITY AT TIME OF UK'S EU REFERENDUM.CLIENT NUMBERS IN UK WERE, AS EXPECTED, LOWER THAN IN EQUIVALENT QUARTER IN PRIOR YEAR.SAYS NATURE AND TIMING OF POTENTIAL REGULATORY CHANGES IN UK AND SOME OTHER KEY MARKETS FOR GROUP REMAIN UNCERTAIN.

IG Group Holdings FY net trading revenue up 8 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc :Final dividend 22.88 pence per share.Total dividend up 3 percent to 32.3 pence per share.FY net trading revenue up 8 percent at GBP 491.1 million.FY operating expenses up 14 percent, reflecting continued investment in effective marketing.FY profit before tax up 3 percent to GBP 213.7 million; profit before tax margin 43.5 percent (FY16: 45.6 percent).FY new client numbers, defined as first trades, ahead of prior year by 38 percent; 15 percent in OTC leveraged business.IG is compliant with results of consultations from BAFIN and AMF.Year turned out to be one of least volatile in financial markets for decades- CEO.Group is planning for the UK's exit from the EU, and good progress is being made in securing regulatory approval for a subsidiary based in the EU.

IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences

June 29 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc :IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements.Notes that ESMA has today released a general statement on product intervention concerning CFDS and other speculative products​.Supports FCA's decision to delay, in order to achieve harmonisation across Europe for regulation of CFDS and ensure that any measures are informed by clear and robust data analysis.‍Agrees with FCA and ESMA that there are some people trading CFDS for whom product is not suitable​.‍Will continue to engage with FCA and ESMA to achieve right balance​.‍Already sets leverage at responsible levels that do not cause poor outcomes​.

UK watchdog delays rules on contracts for differences

June 29 (Reuters) - :Financial conduct Authority - fca statement on contract for difference products.Fca has decided to delay making final conduct rules for uk firms providing cfds to retail clients, pending outcome of esma's discussions.Fca- this follows announcement made today by european securities and markets authority (esma) on its consideration of product intervention measures under article 40 of markets in financial instruments regulation (mifir).

IG Group comments on FCA's asset management market study​

June 28 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc :‍IG's response to FCA asset management market study​.‍Changes will only lead to more positive investment outcomes for consumers​.Will inevitably lead to fee savings overall, meaning a greater portion of an investor returns can be reinvested, generating further earnings​.Changes from this review will hopefully mean that investors are finally no longer blindsided by fees."we believe that a low cost online service should not compromise at all on customer service, resulting in greater consumer control and clarity"​.

IG Group sees FY profit before tax modestly ahead of last year​

May 31 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc ::Pre close trading update.Despite a quiet Q4 in financial markets, IG's revenue in period was higher than in same quarter a year ago.Full year profit before tax and earnings are expected to be modestly ahead of prior year​.Total operating expenses in second half of year are expected to be at around same level as reported for first half.Company expects to report full year revenue around 7 pct higher than in prior year​.

IG Group Holdings announces update on conclusion of BaFin consultation

May 9 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc ::Update on conclusion of BaFin consultation on retail CFDs.Says welcomes final proposals by Bafin, German regulator, regarding marketing, distribution and sale of CFDs to retail clients.Final proposals are in line with original proposals and mandate provision of a no negative guarantee.

IG Group says Q3 revenue down to 117.4 million pounds

IG Group Holdings Plc - : Q3 revenue of 117.4 million pounds versus. 122.0 million pounds . Active client numbers were ahead by 13 pct, driven by ongoing success in online marketing . Q3 revenue per client was down by 15 pct . Q3 new first trades in period over 20 pct higher than prior year . "Following a quiet Q3 in financial markets, Q4 has started better for IG" .As company enters final quarter, none of announced regulatory changes has yet had any impact.

IG Group says French regulatory changes could enhance competitive position

IG Group Holdings Plc : Update on french regulatory position on CFDS . Provides an update on impact of new requirements from AMF, a supervisor of company's activities, on advertising of its products in France . Following passing of SAPIN 2 law at end of 2016, general rulebook of AMF has now been adopted . Key marketing restrictions do not impact accounts that IG now offers to new clients in france . IG's accounts provide a limited loss-by-position guarantee as required, and therefore also a guarantee of no negative balance . Restrictions have no impact on current client base . Does not believe these restrictions will have a material negative impact on its business in France in short term . Restrictions could ultimately enhance company's future competitive position in country .Believes AMF's approach will provide substantial protection for consumers and greatly improve standards in the sector.

IG Group says "no intention" of moving HQ out of UK

IG Group Holdings Plc : "The UK has Been IG's home market since co was established in 1974, and we have absolutely no intention to change this” Head of Investor Relations Further company coverage: [IGG.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).