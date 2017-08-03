IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc ::IGM Financial Inc Reports second quarter earnings.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.77 excluding items.Q2 earnings per share C$0.83.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says ‍revenues for three months ended June 30, 2017 were $798.2 million compared to $744.3 million a year ago​.Says qtrly total Assets Under Management at June 30, 2017 were $148.2 billion compared to $135.1 billion at June 30, 2016.

June 2 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc : :IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management.IGM Financial Inc - ‍reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in May of $418.6 million​.IGM Financial Inc - ‍total assets under management were $149.7 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $149.7 billion at April 30, 2017​.IGM Financial Inc - ‍investment fund assets under management were $144.2 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at April 30, 2017​.

IGM Financial Inc : IGM Financial Inc. announces February 2017 mutual fund sales and total assets under management . Mutual fund assets under management were $140.1 billion at February 28, 2017, compared with $137.0 billion at January 31, 2017 . Total assets under management $145.0 billion at Feb 28, 2017, compared with $141.7 billion at January 31, 2017 and $129.0 billion at Feb 29, 2016 .Preliminary total mutual fund net new money in February of $533.3 million.

Igm Financial Inc : IGM FINANCIAL INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 EARNINGS . Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.83 EXCLUDING ITEMS . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.97 . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.80 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S . IGM FINANCIAL INC - TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 WERE $141.8 BILLION COMPARED TO $133.6 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2015 .IGM FINANCIAL INC - MUTUAL FUND ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 WERE $137.1 BILLION COMPARED TO $127.5 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2015.

IGM Financial acquires additonal 3.9 pct interest in China Asset Management Co Ltd

IGM Financial Inc : Acquires additonal 3.9% interest in market-leading China Asset Management Co Ltd . Deal for cad$179 million . Combined, Mackenzie Investments and Power will hold a 27.8% interest in China AMC .Power Corp of Canada, indirect parent co of IGM Financial, also announced that it has entered into agreement to acquire additional 3.9% interest in China AMC.

IGM Financial Inc : IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management . IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $140.1 billion at November 30, 2016, compared with $139.9 billion at October 31, 2016 .IGM Financial Inc says mutual fund assets under management were $135.4 billion at November 30, 2016, compared with $133.6 billion at October 31, 2016.

IGM Financial Inc : IGM Financial Inc. reports third quarter earnings . Q3 earnings per share C$0.82 . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Total assets under management at September 30, 2016 were $139.9 billion compared to $130.9 billion . Revenues for three months ended September 30, 2016 were $776.4 million compared to $751.7 million a year ago . Mutual fund assets under management at September 30, 2016 were $78.9 billion compared to $73.5 billion .Q3 revenue view C$763.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

: Igm financial inc says total assets under management were $139.9 billion at september 30, 2016, compared with $139.3 billion at august 31, 2016 . Igm financial inc. Announces september 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management .Igm financial inc says mutual fund assets under management were $133.6 billion as at september 30, 2016, compared with $133.1 billion at august 31, 2016.

IGM Financial Inc : IGM Financial Inc. Announces August 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management . Total aum were $139.3 billion at August 31, 2016, compared with $138.5 billion at July 31, 2016 and $133.4 billion at August 31, 2015 .Mutual fund assets under management were $133.1 billion as at August 31, 2016, compared with $132.3 billion at July 31, 2016.