Innogy SE (IGY.DE)

IGY.DE on Xetra

39.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
€39.44
Open
€39.49
Day's High
€39.51
Day's Low
€39.27
Volume
178,509
Avg. Vol
369,124
52-wk High
€39.62
52-wk Low
€30.12

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Innogy and Kiwigrid start cooperation for IoT-based energy services‍​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 05:16am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - INNOGY SE ::INNOGY AND KIWIGRID START COOPERATION FOR IOT-BASED ENERGY SERVICES‍​.  Full Article

RWE sees net debt on standalone basis of below 7 bln eur by end-2017
Monday, 15 May 2017 06:46am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Rwe :Cfo says expects net debt on a standalone basis (ex-innogy igy.de) of below 7 billion eur by end-2017.  Full Article

RWE says Uwe Tigges to leave RWE Executive Board
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 05:23am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - RWE AG ::As from 1 May 2017, Uwe Tigges will focus entirely on his role as chief human resources officer of Innogy SE <<>>and will thus leave the RWE executive board at the end of April.  Full Article

Innogy issues 750 mln eur bond
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 11:35am EDT 

Innogy Se : Says innogy successfully issues first bond . Says total volume of € 750 million . Says based on a coupon of 1.00 % p.a. And an issue price of 99.466 % the yield-to-maturity amounts to 1.07 % p.a . Says proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance maturing liabilities and finance general corporate purposes Further company coverage: [IGY.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).  Full Article

Turcas Petrol signs MoU with Innogy SE to collaborate in energy sector
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 10:44am EDT 

Turcas Petrol : Signs memorandum of understanding with Innogy SE to collaborate in renewable energy projects in solar and wind power as well as energy storage investments .Says MoU is without geographical limitation and expiry date.  Full Article

Innogy says not planning acquisitions in the United States
Monday, 13 Mar 2017 08:35am EDT 

Innogy : CEO says not planning acquisitions in the united states Further company coverage: [IGY.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).  Full Article

Innogy: stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 7 at price of 35.65 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 02:05pm EDT 

Innogy Se : Stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 7 at price of 35.65 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner . Stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 10 at price of 35.43 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner . Stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 11 at price of 35.78 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner Further company coverage: IGY.DE (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)).  Full Article

