Innogy SE (IGY.DE)

Innogy and Kiwigrid start cooperation for IoT-based energy services‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - INNOGY SE ::INNOGY AND KIWIGRID START COOPERATION FOR IOT-BASED ENERGY SERVICES‍​.

RWE sees net debt on standalone basis of below 7 bln eur by end-2017

May 15 (Reuters) - Rwe :Cfo says expects net debt on a standalone basis (ex-innogy igy.de) of below 7 billion eur by end-2017.

RWE says Uwe Tigges to leave RWE Executive Board

April 28 (Reuters) - RWE AG ::As from 1 May 2017, Uwe Tigges will focus entirely on his role as chief human resources officer of Innogy SE << >>and will thus leave the RWE executive board at the end of April.

Innogy issues 750 mln eur bond

Innogy Se : Says innogy successfully issues first bond . Says total volume of € 750 million . Says based on a coupon of 1.00 % p.a. And an issue price of 99.466 % the yield-to-maturity amounts to 1.07 % p.a . Says proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance maturing liabilities and finance general corporate purposes

Turcas Petrol signs MoU with Innogy SE to collaborate in energy sector

Turcas Petrol : Signs memorandum of understanding with Innogy SE to collaborate in renewable energy projects in solar and wind power as well as energy storage investments .Says MoU is without geographical limitation and expiry date.

Innogy says not planning acquisitions in the United States

Innogy : CEO says not planning acquisitions in the united states

Innogy: stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 7 at price of 35.65 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner

Innogy Se : Stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 7 at price of 35.65 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner . Stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 10 at price of 35.43 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner . Stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 11 at price of 35.78 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner