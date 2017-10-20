InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - ‍GLOBAL Q3 COMPARABLE REVPAR 1 UP 2.3 PCT, AND UP 2.2 PCT Q3 YTD​.INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - ‍WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR​.‍IN US, REVPAR WAS UP 0.4 PCT IN Q3 AND 0.6 PCT Q3 YTD WITH PERFORMANCE IN QUARTER IMPACTED BY SEVERAL EVENTS​.INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS - IN AMERICAS, ‍HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA HAD MIXED IMPACT; DISPLACEMENT ACTIVITY TOGETHER WITH RELIEF AND RECONSTRUCTION EFFORTS BENEFITTED FRANCHISE BUSINESS​.‍IN MEXICO Q3 REVPAR WAS FLAT DUE TO EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO CITY​.INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS - ‍EXCLUDING EFFECT OF HURRICANES AND THESE ONE-OFF EVENTS, ESTIMATE THAT UNDERLYING US REVPAR WAS MARGINALLY POSITIVE IN QUARTER.IHG- "‍MARKETS PREVIOUSLY IMPACTED BY TERRORIST ATTACKS GREW STRONGLY, REVPAR GROWTH OF 6 PCT IN FRANCE, AND DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BELGIUM AND TURKEY"​.

Intercontinental Hotels - ‍signed 3 management contracts

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :Intercontinental Hotels Group - ‍signed 3 management contracts to introduce its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand to Asia​.

InterContinental Hotels reports higher first-half profit

Aug 8 (Reuters) - INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC ::H1 REPORTED REVENUE $857 MILLION VERSUS $838 MILLION YEAR AGO.SAYS ‍ARE ON TRACK TO BEGIN ROLL OUT OF CLOUD-BASED GUEST RESERVATION SYSTEM IN LATE 2017​.H1 REPORTED FEE REVENUE $686 MILLION VERSUS $673 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT $370 MILLION VERSUS $344 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT $365 MILLION VERSUS $340 MILLION YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND 33 CENTS VERSUS 30 CENTS A YEAR AGO.HY AMERICAS REVPAR 1.1 PERCENT.HY EUROPE REVPAR 6.2 PERCENT.HY ASIA, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (AMEA) REVPAR 1.4 PERCENT.

IHG CEO Solomons to retire, chief commercial officer named successor

May 5 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc ::Richard Solomons, group chief executive officer to retire and to be succeeded by Keith Barr, chief commercial officer.Will be succeeded by Keith Barr, a member of IHG's executive committee who has spent nearly 17 years with IHG, most recently as chief commercial officer.Barr will take up his new position and become a member of IHG's board on July 1, 2017..

Tripadvisor announces new partnership with Intercontinental Hotels Group

April 27 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc ::Says Tripadvisor announces new partnership with Intercontinental Hotels Group.

Hotelier IHG reports higher full-year profit

Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc : Final results . Strong underlying revenue growth driven by both revpar and rooms . Global comparable revpar up 1.8 pct (Q4: 1.7 pct), led by rate up 1.2 pct, and record occupancy levels. . Net room growth of 3.1 pct, including 8.8 pct in greater china . Net capital expenditure of $185 mln (gross $241 mln). . $400m will be returned to shareholders via a special dividend with share consolidation, to be paid in Q2 2017 . Proposed 11 pct increase in total dividend to 94.0¢ reflects confidence in our long-term sustainable future growth . Americas comparable revpar increased 2.1 pct (Q4: up 1.5 pct), driven by 2.0 pct rate growth . Europe comparable revpar increased 1.7 pct (Q4: up 3.1 pct), driven by rate up 1.4 pct .AMEA comparable revpar decreased 0.2 pct (Q4: flat), with rate declines offset by occupancy gains.

IHG H1 operating profit $344 mln

Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc : H1 underlying operating profit rose 2.1 percent to 344 million usd . H1 revenue at $838m versus $915m year earlier . H1 operating profit $344m versus $337m year earlier . Interim dividend per share 30.0¢ versus 27.5¢ year earlier . Global comparable h1 revpar of 2.0%, led by rate up 1.4%. Q2 revpar up 2.5%, with growth in all regions . $11.9bn total gross revenue from hotels in ihg's system (up 1.7% year on year; up 4.0% cer) . Americas comparable revpar increased 2.4% (q2: up 2.8%), driven by 2.2% rate growth . If 30 june 2016 spot exchange rates had existed throughout h2 2015, reported operating profit for that period would have been $6m higher . Remain confident in outlook for remainder of year - ceo . 3.6% net room growth year on year, with 17k room openings, up 8% year on year (with q2 up over 40%) . Signed 35k rooms into pipeline, taking it to 222k rooms . Gross capex guidance remains unchanged at up to $350m p.a. Into medium term. .We expect foreign exchange to have an impact on 2016 reported profit.

IHG Q1 revpar up 1.5 pct, confident outlook

Intercontinental Hotels Group : First Quarter Trading Update . Good Q1 performance with strong brand momentum . Global Q1 comparable revpar up 1.5% . Enhanced global scale: 5k rooms opened, increasing net system 2.7% yoy to 742k rooms .Current trading trends and momentum behind our brands give us confidence for rest of year.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC proposes dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:Says it has proposed a final dividend per ordinary share of 57.5¢ (40.3p).Says with the interim dividend per ordinary share of 27.5¢ (17.7p), the full-year dividend per ordinary share for 2015 will total 85.0¢ (58.0p), an increase of 10.4% over 2014.The dividend will be paid on May 13, 2016.