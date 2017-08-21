Ihlas Holding AS (IHLAS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ihlas Holding Q2 net profit decreases to 18.6 million lira

Aug 21 (Reuters) - IHLAS HOLDING ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 18.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 52.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 157.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 601.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Ihlas Holding Q1 net profit up at 2.5 mln lira YoY

May 10 (Reuters) - IHLAS HOLDING AS : :Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 155.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 99.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Ihlas Holding :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.

Ihlas Holding A.S. : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 1.08 billion lira ($287.65 million) versus 409.5 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 63.1 million lira versus loss of 83.5 million lira year ago.

Ihlas Holding Q2 net result turns to profit of 52.8 mln lira

Ihlas Holding A.S. : Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 601.6 million lira ($204.28 million)versus 113.9 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit at 52.8 million lira versus loss of 43.6 million lira year ago.

Ihlas Holding swings to Q1 net profit of 1.6 million lira

Ihlas Holding AS : Q1 net profit of 1.6 million lira ($541,601.79) versus loss of 29.9 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 99.0 million lira versus 104.8 million lira year ago.

Ihlas Holding AS pasy no dividend for FY 2015

Ihlas Holding AS:Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.