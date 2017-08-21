Edition:
Ihlas Holding AS (IHLAS.IS)

IHLAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

0.61TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
0.61TL
Open
0.61TL
Day's High
0.62TL
Day's Low
0.60TL
Volume
52,260,376
Avg. Vol
58,519,978
52-wk High
0.73TL
52-wk Low
0.25TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ihlas Holding Q2 net profit decreases to 18.6 million lira
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 12:18pm EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - IHLAS HOLDING ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 18.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 52.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 157.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 601.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Ihlas Holding Q1 net profit up at 2.5 mln lira YoY
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 11:34am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - IHLAS HOLDING AS : :Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 155.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 99.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Ihlas Holding proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 10:28am EDT 

Ihlas Holding :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.  Full Article

Ihlas Holding FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 63.1 mln lira
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 03:49am EDT 

Ihlas Holding A.S. : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 1.08 billion lira ($287.65 million) versus 409.5 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 63.1 million lira versus loss of 83.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Ihlas Holding Q2 net result turns to profit of 52.8 mln lira
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 01:16am EDT 

Ihlas Holding A.S. : Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 601.6 million lira ($204.28 million)versus 113.9 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit at 52.8 million lira versus loss of 43.6 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Ihlas Holding swings to Q1 net profit of 1.6 million lira
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 12:48pm EDT 

Ihlas Holding AS : Q1 net profit of 1.6 million lira ($541,601.79) versus loss of 29.9 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 99.0 million lira versus 104.8 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Ihlas Holding AS pasy no dividend for FY 2015
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 01:53pm EDT 

Ihlas Holding AS:Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.  Full Article

