Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)

Indian Hume Pipe Company June-qtr profit falls

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd :June quarter net profit 198.6 million rupees versus profit of 257.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 5.77 billion rupees versus 4.53 billion rupees year ago.

Indian Hume Pipe gets work order from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd :Says company has secured a work order of INR 1 billion from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.Says work is to be completed within 24 months.Order for augmentation of water supply scheme part-ii-distribution system, Bilaspur (Chattisgarh) under Amrut mission.

Indian Hume Pipe Company gets work order worth 2.61 bln rupees

July 3 (Reuters) - Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd :Says secured work order of INR 2.61 billion from public health engineering department, ajmer, rajasthan.Says the project is to be completed within 31 months..

Indian Hume pipe Co March-qtr profit rises

May 18 (Reuters) - Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd ::Recommended final dividend of 2.40 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus 94.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 4.95 billion rupees versus 2.99 billion rupees year ago.Says approved increase in authorised share capital to INR 200 million.

Indian Hume Pipe Co gets work order of 1.23 bln rupees

April 20 (Reuters) - Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd :Says got work order of INR 1.23 billion from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal.Says project is to be completed within 24 months from the date of issue of letter of acceptance..

Indian Hume Pipe Co gets order worth 1.77 bln rupees from BWSSB

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd : Says secured work order of INR 1.77 billion from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board .Says project to be completed within 24 months.

Indian Hume Pipe Co gets orders worth 1.10 bln rupees for water supply project in Rajasthan

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd : Says gets orders worth INR 1.10 billion . Says gets orders for reorganization of urban water supply scheme in Rajasthan .Says project is to be completed within 24 months from signing of agreement.

Indian Hume Pipe Dec qtr profit rises

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd : Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - dec quarter net profit 178 million rupees versus profit 63.1 million rupees year ago . Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - dec quarter net sales 4.07 billion rupees versus 1.98 billion rupees year ago .Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd says decalred interim dividend of INR 1 per share.

Indian Hume Pipe Sept-qtr profit rises

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 217.6 million rupees versus 70.5 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter net sales 4.50 billion rupees versus 2.29 billion rupees year ago .Recommends bonus issue in 1:1 ratio​.

Indian Hume Pipe June-qtr profit rises

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 260 million rupees versus 63.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.47 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year .