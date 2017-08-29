Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Says approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as managing director and chief executive officer.

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs.Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N Chandrasekaran as director.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :June quarter consol loss 249.6 million rupees versus loss of 1.69 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 9.16 billion rupees versus 9.60 billion rupees last year.

May 26 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Says resignation of Rakesh Sarna as managing director & CEO of the company w.e.f. September 30, 2017.

May 26 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd ::March quarter profit 311.6 million rupees.Says recommended dividend of inr 0.35 per share.March quarter total income 7.25 billion rupees.Says approved amalgamation of Tifco Holdings into co.Profit in March quarter last year was INR 685.7 million as per IND-AS; total income INR 7.08 billion.Says in 2017/18 co to open hotels at Taj Andamans, Rishikesh, Shimla and Tirupati.

May 19 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Says to consider scheme of amalgamation of Tifco Holdings Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, with company.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd :N. Chandrasekaran elected as chairman of board of company with effect from February 22.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd : Dec quarter consol profit 929.8 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 11.29 billion rupees .Consol profit in dec quarter last year 133.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 11.62 billion rupees.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company in a non-executive capacity with immediate effect..

Indian Hotels Company Ltd : Sept quarter consol loss 267.6 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 8.85 billion rupees .Consol loss in Sept quarter last year was 1.52 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 8.94 billion rupees.