Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs113.45
Open
Rs114.00
Day's High
Rs116.20
Day's Low
Rs113.20
Volume
189,368
Avg. Vol
524,999
52-wk High
Rs136.18
52-wk Low
Rs83.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indian Hotels Co approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as CEO
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 06:43am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Says approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as managing director and chief executive officer.  Full Article

Indian Hotels gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as director
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 08:59am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs.Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N Chandrasekaran as director.  Full Article

Indian Hotels June qtr consol loss narrows
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 09:28am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :June quarter consol loss 249.6 million rupees versus loss of 1.69 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 9.16 billion rupees versus 9.60 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Indian Hotels Co says Rakesh Sarna resigns as MD, CEO
Friday, 26 May 2017 08:41am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Says resignation of Rakesh Sarna as managing director & CEO of the company w.e.f. September 30, 2017.  Full Article

Indian Hotels Company March-qtr profit falls about 54 pct
Friday, 26 May 2017 08:22am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd ::March quarter profit 311.6 million rupees.Says recommended dividend of inr 0.35 per share.March quarter total income 7.25 billion rupees.Says approved amalgamation of Tifco Holdings into co.Profit in March quarter last year was INR 685.7 million as per IND-AS; total income INR 7.08 billion.Says in 2017/18 co to open hotels at Taj Andamans, Rishikesh, Shimla and Tirupati.  Full Article

Indian Hotels Co to consider scheme of amalgamation of unit with co
Friday, 19 May 2017 08:28am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Says to consider scheme of amalgamation of Tifco Holdings Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, with company.  Full Article

Indian Hotels elects N. Chandrasekaran as chairman of board
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 02:42am EST 

Indian Hotels Company Ltd :N. Chandrasekaran elected as chairman of board of company with effect from February 22.  Full Article

Indian Hotels Co Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit surges
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 06:09am EST 

Indian Hotels Company Ltd : Dec quarter consol profit 929.8 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 11.29 billion rupees .Consol profit in dec quarter last year 133.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 11.62 billion rupees.  Full Article

Indian Hotels appoints N Chandrasekaran as additional director
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 12:34am EST 

Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company in a non-executive capacity with immediate effect..  Full Article

Indian Hotels Sept-qtr consol loss narrows
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 08:33am EDT 

Indian Hotels Company Ltd : Sept quarter consol loss 267.6 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 8.85 billion rupees .Consol loss in Sept quarter last year was 1.52 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 8.94 billion rupees.  Full Article

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves issue price of 75 rupees/shr for rights issue

* Says approved issue price of 75 rupees per share for the rights issue Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yi1P0Z) Further company coverage:

