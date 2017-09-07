IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Iifl Holdings Ltd :Says NCLT Mumbai approved scheme of arrangement between co and 5paisa Capital Limited.

India's IIFL Holdings March-qtr consol profit up about 37 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - IIFL Holdings Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 1.86 billion rupees.March quarter consol total revenue 14.04 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 11 billion rupees.Says approved enabling resolution for issue of ncds worth up to 20 billion rupees.

IIFL Holdings Ltd : Co's NBFC unit India Infoline Finance proposes to acquire the management and control of Samasta Microfinance Limited .Samasta has received RBI approval ; pursuant to this, IIFL, Samasta and the promoters of Samasta will enter into necessary agreements.

IIFL Holdings Ltd : CDC Group PLC to invest INR 10.00 billion in India Infoline Finance .