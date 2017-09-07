Edition:
IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL.NS)

IIFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

617.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.80 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs614.60
Open
Rs617.00
Day's High
Rs627.50
Day's Low
Rs606.25
Volume
18,384
Avg. Vol
245,747
52-wk High
Rs740.00
52-wk Low
Rs237.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IIFL Holdings says NCLT Mumbai approves scheme of arrangement between co, 5paisa Capital
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 06:01am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Iifl Holdings Ltd :Says NCLT Mumbai approved scheme of arrangement between co and 5paisa Capital Limited.  Full Article

India's IIFL Holdings March-qtr consol profit up about 37 pct
Thursday, 4 May 2017 06:38am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - IIFL Holdings Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 1.86 billion rupees.March quarter consol total revenue 14.04 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 11 billion rupees.Says approved enabling resolution for issue of ncds worth up to 20 billion rupees.  Full Article

IIFL Holdings says unit proposes to buy management & control of Samasta Microfinance
Thursday, 17 Nov 2016 06:54am EST 

IIFL Holdings Ltd : Co's NBFC unit India Infoline Finance proposes to acquire the management and control of Samasta Microfinance Limited .Samasta has received RBI approval ; pursuant to this, IIFL, Samasta and the promoters of Samasta will enter into necessary agreements.  Full Article

IIFL Holdings says CDC Group PLC to invest INR 10.00 billion in India Infoline Finance
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 07:49am EDT 

IIFL Holdings Ltd : CDC Group PLC to invest INR 10.00 billion in India Infoline Finance .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

