3i Group PLC (III.L)

3i group Q1 performance update

July 26 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc :Nav per share of 628 pence and total return of 4.1 pct at 30 June 2017.A busy start to year with four new private equity investments and good portfolio.Successful close of two new infrastructure funds, 3i managed infrastructure acquisitions fund and 3i European operational projects fund.Generated total cash proceeds of 107 million pounds ($139.38 million)in quarter from full realisations of MKM and Dphone at uplifts of 3 percent and 30 percent respectively.Continued weakening of sterling against euro following UK general election in June 2017 contributed to a total foreign exchange gain in quarter of 68 million pounds.."This was another good quarter for 3i and our portfolio of international investments is performing well against an improving economic backdrop," said Simon Borrows, Chief Executive.

3I Group says to sell Mémora to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

July 17 (Reuters) - 3I Group Plc ::Announce sale of Mémora to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.Proceeds to 3I will be 117 mln stg.

3I Infrastructure considering options for its holding in Anglian Water Group

June 27 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc <3IN.L>:Notes press speculation regarding a potential sale of its interest in Anglian Water Group.Confirms that it is considering options in relation to its holding in AWG which is held through 3i Osprey LP.These considerations are at an early stage.There can be no certainty that they will lead to a sale of all or any of company's interest in AWG.

3I Group posts total full year return of 1.6 bln pounds

May 18 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc :3i Group PLC announces full year results to March 31, 2017.Final dividend 18.5 pence per share.Total dividend 26.5 pence per share.Total return of 1,592 million pounds ($2.06 billion) or 36 percent and net asset value per share of 604 pence (31 march 2016: 463 pence).Disposals and refinancings in private equity generated 982 million pounds of proceeds.

3i Group, LDC sell stakes in MKM Building Supplies to Bain Capital

3i Group Plc : 3i and LDC sell stakes in MKM Building Supplies to Bain Capital . Management will retain a significant shareholding in the business . Proceeds to 3i from today's transaction will be c.70 mln stg, and including 11 mln stg received by 3i since 2006, represent a 5.9x money multiple . 3i's proceeds represent a 17 pct uplift over book value at Dec. 31, 2016 and 31 pct as at March 31, 2016 . Rothschild acted as lead adviser to the selling shareholders and Addleshaw Goddard, as legal adviser . The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals . Subject to these approvals, the deal is expected to complete by May 2017 Further company coverage: [III.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

3I Goup posts NAV per share 558 pence, total return 24.1 pct at end-2016

3i Group Plc : Q3 performance update . Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016 . Cash realisations of £917 million in nine months to 31 december 2016 from our private equity business . Year to date private equity cash investment to £356 million . Infrastructure announced launch of a new £700 million fund, managed by 3i, to acquire a portfolio of european infrastructure assets .3I is set for a strong close to current financial year.

UK's 3i sees total returns of 16.4 pct in Q1 results

UK private equity firm 3i Group Plc : A solid start to year with good levels of investment and portfolio activity . Nav per share of 538 pence and total return of 16.4% at 30 june 2016 . Private equity generated cash proceeds of £438 million in quarter and will generate a further c.£143 million from sales of geka, polyconcept and ufo moviez in q2 . Supported 3i infrastructure plc's ("3in") successful capital raising, investing £131 million to maintain our 34% shareholding .Ex-Dividend nav per share of 522 pence with 16 pence final fy2016 dividend paid on 22 july 2016.

UK's 3i says no plans to sell or IPO Dutch retailer Action

3i Group Plc : Since publication of 3i group plc's ("3i" or " group") financial results for year to 31 march 2016, 3i has received a number of approaches in respect of action, group's largest portfolio investment. . Board of 3i has decided to increase book value of its investment in action to £1,464 million 1 after liquidity discount as at 30 june 2016 (31 march 2016: £902 million) .3I is actively engaged in further development of action and is not intending to sell its investment or organise a flotation of action in near future..

3I Group says invests 181 mln euro in Schlemmer

3i Group Plc : To invest 181 mln euro in Schlemmer . Business is being purchased from German private equity firm Hannover Finanz and the Mackprang Holding . Schlemmer generated gross sales of 220.2 mln stg in 2015 Further company coverage: (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).