Imperial Metals Corp (III.TO)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp :Imperial reports second quarter 2017 financial results & covenant waiver under senior credit facility.Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.24.Q2 earnings per share C$0.68.Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to C$106.7 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July 17 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp ::Mount polley mine operations temporarily suspended.Says ‍due to continuing forest fire situation, Cariboo regional district issued evacuation order for city of Williams Lake, surrounding areas​.Says mine is not under any immediate threat from forest fires.Says as result of evacuation order, increased restrictions on highway use in area, Mount Polley mine operations suspended on July 15.

July 10 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp ::Mount Polley mine operations impacted by forest fires.Says reorganizing crews and adjusting charter flights into Dease Lake to maintain staffing levels at Red Chris mine.Forest fires in south central British Columbia impacting operations at Mount Polley mine site, located 56 km northeast of Williams Lake.Should critical supplies such as fuel not be available due to road closures, mine may be forced to suspend operations.

July 6 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp ::Announces second quarter production results and non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants.Says revised production target for year is in range of 80 to 83 million pounds of copper.Says is unlikely to meet lower end of its 2017 targeted copper production level of 85 million pounds of copper.Says will not meet certain of financial covenants under its bank senior credit facility.Says initiated discussions with its senior credit facility lenders and has requested a waiver of these covenants.Says is in process of revising ongoing mine plans for both Red Chris and Mount Polley mines.Says as result of weak production in H1 2017, co will require extra financing, will consider all options, including review of strategic alternatives.Says gold production at Red Chris for 2017 expected to be about 40 thousand ounces,lower end of targeted range of 40 to 45 thousand ounces.

May 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp ::Imperial reports first quarter 2017 financial results.Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24.Q1 loss per share C$0.20.Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to C$115.7 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Imperial Metals-copper and gold production targets for 2017 from red chris, mount polley mines remains within previous guidance but at lower end of range.Imperial Metals Corp - higher copper production is targeted for second half of 2017 when grades are expected to be higher at red chris.

Imperial Metals Corp : Imperial becomes sole owner of Huckleberry . Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016 . Huckleberry exercised right of first refusal to purchase for cancellation all shares of Huckleberry in exchange for $2 million .Huckleberry will conduct a comprehensive review of exploration potential of entire property.

Northern Empire Resources Corp : Has made an early payment to sterling gold mining corporation in amount of US$1.25 million . Northern Empire Resources - in exchange for payment sgmc agreed to grant co irrevocable exclusivity period to complete transaction to buy sterling property .Total purchase price for sterling property will now be US$10.1 million.

Imperial Metals Corp : Imperial reports third quarter 2016 production results . Says target for 2016 production at mount polley remains at 27-29 million pounds copper and 48-52 thousand ounces gold . Says reports that in q3 of 2016, red chris mine produced 18.71 million pounds copper and 9,655 ounces gold .Imperial metals-base precious metals production for 2016 from red chris mine have been revised to 85-90 million pounds copper and 45-50 thousand ounces gold.

Imperial Metals Corp : Imperial reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 loss per share C$0.05 . Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.01 . Q2 revenue C$116.2 million versus C$1.7 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Imperial Metals Corp : Qtrly total revenues $136.8 million versus $1.5 million . Base and precious metals production targeted for 2016 from Red Chris mine is 90-100 mln pounds copper and 60-70 thousand ounces gold .Qtrly diluted income per share $0.22.