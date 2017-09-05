InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Interrent announces $53.75 mln acquisition in Montreal, $11.25 mln acquisition in Hamilton

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust :Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust says Interrent purchased 1/3 of about 3.6 acre site at 900 Albert Street for $14.2 million.Interrent Real Estate Investment purchased the property in a joint venture with Trinity Developments and PBC Real Estate Advisors Inc.

InterRent REIT results for the second quarter of 2017

July 26 (Reuters) - Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust :InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) increased by $1.1 million, or 18.2 percent, for quarter​.InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ‍AFFO per unit increased by 2.1 percent from $0.087 per unit to $0.089 per unit​.InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ‍Funds from Operations (FFO) per unit comparatively decreased slightly by 0.1 percent, from $0.101 per unit to $0.100 per unit​.

InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078

May 8 (Reuters) - Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust :Interrent reit results for the first quarter of 2017.For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit..Interrent real estate investment trust - for quarter, affo per unit increased by 9.9 percent from $0.071 per unit to $0.078 per unit.Interrent real estate investment trust qtrly ffo per weighted average unit $0.091.Interrent real estate investment trust qtrly net operating $14.3 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 10.2 percent over q1 2016.

INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MLN

Interrent announces a $50 mln equity offering

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust : Interrent announces a $50 million equity offering . Net proceeds from offering will be used in part to pay down corporate debt .Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust says to sell 6.5 million trust units of interrent at a price of $7.68 per trust unit.

Interrent REIT qtrly AFFO per weighted average unit $0.089

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust : Interrent REIT results for the fourth quarter and 2016 results . Qtrly AFFO per weighted average unit $0.089 . Qtrly FFO per weighted average unit $0.101 .Q4 FFO per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Interrent REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.102

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly ffo per weighted average unit $ 0.102; affo per weighted average unit $ 0.090 . Interrent real estate investment trust- noi for quarter was $14.7 million compared to $13.3 million . Interrent real estate investment trust- gross rental revenue for quarter was $24.7 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 13.4%, compared to q3 2015 .Interrent reit results for the third quarter of 2016 and a 5% increase in the monthly distribution.

Interrent real estate investment trust says Jacie Levinson,chairman of board, passed away

InterRent Announces $21.6 Million Acquisition in Montreal, Quebec and $8.7 Million Disposition in Brampton, Ontario

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust:entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire a property in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal (Montreal).property consists of 127 suites along with a ground floor commercial unit.Building is located at 1101 Rachel Street and consists of 94 1-bedroom, 33 2-bedrooms and a commercial ground floor retail unit.property was purchased at a price of $21,550,000 or $168,000 per suite and at a going in cap rate for the acquisition was 4.6%.purchase is scheduled to be completed in March of 2016 and will be financed through a conventional first mortgage.Entered into an unconditional agreement to sell 26 June Avenue in Brampton, Ontario, a 44 suite apartment building.sale is being completed at a price of $197,000 per suite for a total of $8,675,000 and at a cap rate of 4.4%.sale is scheduled to be completed in January of 2016.