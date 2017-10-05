Edition:
Iliad SA (ILD.PA)

ILD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

208.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-2.20 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
€210.85
Open
€210.55
Day's High
€210.90
Day's Low
€207.85
Volume
148,015
Avg. Vol
79,492
52-wk High
€236.70
52-wk Low
€166.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Iliad announces successful placement of 650 million euros bonds
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 12:02pm EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - ILIAD ::REG-ILIAD - SUCCESSFUL €650 MILLION ISSUE OF 7-YEAR BONDS.BONDS HOLD AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.5%.‍ISSUE OVER-SUBSCRIBED, WITH OVER EUR 2 BILLION WORTH OF INVESTOR APPLICATIONS.  Full Article

Telecom Italia to invest up to 650 mln euros in spectrum license renewal
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 01:30pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo tells analysts in a post-results call: :group will need to invest 600-650 million euro in spectrum license renewal.does not expect any particular changes in Italian mobile market in next 6-9 months before Iliad's arrival.without shops, it's impossible to increase number of customers or have significant number of mobile clients in Italy .network spin-off is not an option on the table.  Full Article

Niel cuts Telecom Italia call options to 6.95 pct - filing
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 10:19am EDT 

Telecom Italia: French businessman Xavier Niel on July 14 reduced its long position in the Italian phone group to 6.954 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob shows . Niel has said he would sell options over Telecom Italia following a deal struck by his company Iliad to create a fourth Italian mobile telecom operator. [nL8N19S2UR] Further company coverage: [TLIT.MI] [ILD.PA] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).  Full Article

Iliad signs agreement for merger H3G and Wind in Italy
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 12:41pm EDT 

Iliad SA :Merger of H3G and Wind in Italy: Iliad signs agreement subject to the approval of the European Commission.  Full Article

Hutchison, Vimpelcom in exclusive talks with Iliad to sell Italy assets- Bloomberg
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 10:08am EDT 

:Hutchison, Vimpelcom enter exclusive negotiations with French carrier Iliad to sell wireless assets in Italy - Bloomberg, citing sources.  Full Article

Swisscom's Fastweb,Iliad said to bid for Italian mobile assets - Bloomberg
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 01:34pm EDT 

: Swisscom's Fastweb, Iliad said to bid for Italian mobile assets - Bloomberg, citing sources .Vimpelcom,CK Hutchison Holdings received preliminary bids for some of their assets from Swisscom,Iliad,Digicel Group Ltd - Bloomberg, citing sources.  Full Article

Iliad says revenue up 6.6 pct in Q1
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 01:37am EDT 

Iliad says : First-quarter revenues up 6.6 percent year on year to 1.145 mln euros .215,000 new mobile subscribers during period.  Full Article

Iliad SA - Ofcom urges Brussels to block O2 and Three merger -FT - Reuters
Sunday, 31 Jan 2016 11:44am EST 

Iliad SA:British telecoms regulator Ofcom has urged Brussels to block the merger of O2 UK and Three, which it fears could inflate mobile phone bills in the UK, the Financial Times reported - RTRS."The merger of two of Britain's four operators could also hit rival high-street retailers and upset existing network arrangements." Ofcom's Chief Executive Sharon White told the FT - RTRS.Less than a week ago, French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel's Iliad ILD.PA said it was interested to enter the British market if the planned acquisition of O2 UK by local rival network operator Three creates an opening for Iliad - RTRS.Sharon White told the paper that Ofcom has put its arguments to the commission outlining several concerns, and added that while creating a fourth network to replace O2 "might be one answer" for few of her concerns, it would take "time and considerable investment" - RTRS.Ofcom's concerns are expected to be reflected in a forthcoming statement of objections which will be sent to companies involved in the merger, the FT said - RTRS.The deal is in a phase two examination by Brussels, but the regulator has increasingly turned more negative towards deals as it feels merging network operators in a particular national market could damage competition - RTRS.  Full Article

Iliad successfully places 650 mln euro bond
Thursday, 26 Nov 2015 12:50pm EST 

Iliad SA:Announces successful placement of 650 million euros worth of seven-year bonds, maturing on Dec. 5, 2022.Issue was heavily oversubscribed with requests totaling more than 2 billion euros.Says paying interest at 2.125 percent per year.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

